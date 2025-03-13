News

 > Features

The 10 best films just added to streaming (that you can watch now) – Netflix, Stan, SBS, ABC, Prime, Shudder and more

Catch the ten best films just added to streaming before they leave the subscription services for good.
13 Mar 2025 14:20
Silvi Vann-Wall
Teeth. Image: Lionsgate/Stan. Best films just added to streaming.

Film

Teeth. Image: Lionsgate/Stan. Best films just added to streaming.

Share Icon

We’ve scoured the guides for all of the movies available on each subscription, and here’s what we can conclude: the following titles are the best films just added to streaming right now.

Read on to see what films we picked, where you can stream them, where they’re from and what they’re rated, and why you should watch them ASAP.

A Knight’s Tale on Prime Video

A Knight's Tale. Image: Prime Video
A Knight’s Tale. Image: Prime Video . Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 2001
Director: Brian Helgeland
Stars: Heath Ledger, Rufus Sewell, Paul Bettany, Alan Tudyk
Country: USA
Rating: M
Genre: Adventure/comedy

William Thatcher, a knight’s peasant apprentice, gets a chance at glory when the knight dies suddenly mid-tournament. Posing as a knight himself, William won’t stop until he’s crowned tournament champion – assuming matters of the heart don’t get in the way.

Why should I watch A Knight’s Tale? This classic Heath Ledger flick is anachronistic in all the best ways. Where else can you see knights and fair maidens rocking out to Queen? Nowhere!

The Age of Innocence on SBS on Demand

The Age Of Innocence. Image: Columbia Pictures/Sbs On Demand
The Age of Innocence. Image: Columbia Pictures/Sony/SBS On demand . Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 1993
Director: Martin Scorsese
Stars: Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder
Country: USA
Rating: PG
Genre: Drama

In 19th century New York high society, a young lawyer falls in love with a woman separated from her husband, while he is engaged to the woman’s cousin.

Why should I watch The Age of Innocence? If you think Martin Scorsese only makes ‘gangster’ movies, you need to watch The Age of Innocence immediately and sit in your wrongness.

Ladies in Black on 7+

Ladies In Black. Image: Screen Australia/Stage 6 Films. Best Films Just Added To Streaming, March 2025.
Ladies in Black. Image: Screen Australia/Stage 6 Films. Best films just added to streaming, March 2025.

Year: 2018
Director: Bruce Beresford
Stars: Rachael Taylor, Julia Ormond, Angourie Rice
Country: Australia
Rating: PG
Genre: Drama

Adapted from the bestselling novel by Madeleine St John, Ladies in Black is an alluring and tender-hearted comedy drama about the lives of a group of department store employees in 1959 Sydney.

Why should I watch Ladies in Black? This Australian film is a must-see, especially if you are a fan of the Ladies in Black series remake.

Touch on Netflix

Touch. Image: Focus Features
Touch. Image: Focus Features . Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 2024
Director: Baltasar Kormakur
Stars: Egill Ólafsson, Kōki
Country: Iceland/UK
Rating: R
Genre: Drama

Soon after the break of the pandemic and realizing that his clock is ticking, Kristofer gets the urge to embark on a journey to try to find out what really happened when his Japanese girlfriend mysteriously vanished without a trace from London fifty years earlier.

Why should I watch Touch? Imagine Celine Song’s Past Lives but with elderly lovers instead of young expats – did you just tear up? Yep, us too.

Sasquatch Sunset on Shudder

Sasquatch Sunset. Image: Umbrella Entertainment
Sasquatch Sunset. Image: Umbrella Entertainment . Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 2024
Director: David Zellner and Nathan Zellner
Stars: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg
Country: USA
Rating: MA
Genre: Comedy

In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches—possibly the last of their enigmatic kind—embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them.

Why should I watch Sasquatch Sunset? It’s a dialogue-less comedy featuring known actors in hyper-realistic sasquatch costumes, doing everything from humping trees to throwing their scat at each other. Say no more.

Super 8 on TenPlay

Super 8. Image: Paramount Pictures/Filmflex
Super 8. Image: Paramount Pictures/FilmFlex . Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 2011
Director: J.J. Abrams
Stars: Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, Riley Griffiths
Country: USA
Rating: M
Genre: Sci-fi

In 1979 Ohio, several youngsters are making a zombie movie with a Super-8 camera. In the midst of filming, the friends witness a horrifying train derailment and are lucky to escape with their lives. They soon discover that the catastrophe was no accident, as a series of unexplained events and disappearances soon follows. Deputy Jackson Lamb, the father of one of the kids, searches for the terrifying truth behind the crash

Why should I watch Super 8? J.J. Abrams made this filmic love letter to Steven Spielberg, and it’s a neat reminder of why the act of watching is so inherently tied to the filmic medium.

Teeth on Stan

Teeth. Image: Lionsgate/Stan. Best Films Just Added To Streaming.
Teeth. Image: Lionsgate/Stan. Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 2007
Director: Mitchell Lichtenstein
Stars: Jess Weixler, John Hensley
Country: USA
Rating: R
Genre: Horror

Dawn is an active member of her high-school chastity club but, when she meets Tobey, nature takes its course, and the pair answer the call. They suddenly learn she is a living example of the vagina dentata myth, when the encounter takes a grisly turn

Why should I watch Teeth? It’s sick, it’s depraved, it’s a fantastic social commentary on consent in the practice of sex.

Ghost in the Shell (1995) on Stan

Ghost In The Shell. Image: Madman Entertainment
Ghost in the Shell. Image: Madman Entertainment

Year: 1995
Director: Mamoru Oshii
Stars: Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka
Country: Japan
Rating: M
Genre: Anime/sci-fi

In the year 2029, the barriers of our world have been broken down by the net and by cybernetics, but this brings new vulnerability to humans in the form of brain-hacking. When a highly-wanted hacker known as ‘The Puppetmaster’ begins involving them in politics, Section 9, a group of cybernetically enhanced cops, are called in to investigate and stop the Puppetmaster.

Why should I watch Ghost in the Shell? The original and the best, this is a film that’ll bend your mind in so many directions. It could also be a prophecy of the future we’re heading for. For anime and sci-fi lovers, it’s a must-see.

Mozart’s Sister on DocPlay

Mozart's Sister. Image: Sharmill Films/Docplay
Mozart’s Sister. Image: Sharmill Films/Docplay

Year: 2024
Director: Madeleine Hetherton-Miau
Stars: Alyona Popva
Country: Australia
Rating: G
Genre: Documentary

For the first 18 years of her life, Mozart’s sister shared equal billing with her brother. Musical partners and collaborators, Wolfgang Mozart and Maria-Anna Mozart played together before Kings and Queens, and were the talk of Europe.

What happened to her? Forced into retirement by age 16 because she was a woman, a stunning new investigation explores why she was retired against her will and the explosive theory: did Maria-Anna Mozart continue to compose in secret?

Why should I watch Mozart’s Sister? It focuses on an unsung hero of Western music, showcasing Maria-Anna Mozart’s musical ability and revealing an intriguing story of a silenced composer.

Grafted on AMC+

Grafted. Image: (Yet) Another Monster Company/Mister Smith Entertainment
Grafted. Image: (Yet) Another Monster Company/Mister Smith Entertainment

Year: 2024
Director: Sasha Rainbow
Stars: Joyena Sun, Jess Hong
Country: New Zealand/UK
Rating: R
Genre: Horror

When an awkward but brilliant Chinese student wins a scholarship into a prestigious New Zealand University, she finds a new way of achieving the popularity she craves one bloody body at a time.

Why should I watch Grafted? Even if it’s somewhat predictable, the concept of Grafted still brings the thrills and chills – and it looks great, too.

ScreenHub: Best new shows to stream this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, Prime, ABC iview, SBS and more

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Grand Theft Hamlet. Image: MUBI
News

Grand Theft Hamlet: Shakespeare's evergreen play receives violent new life in Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Hamlet charts the chaotic process of two actors attempting to stage Hamlet in the video game Grand Theft…

David Burton
Black Bag. Image: Universal Pictures.
Reviews

Black Bag review: a Soderbergh spy thriller with breakneck pace

Cate Blanchett goes toe-to-toe with Michael Fassbender in Black Bag, the latest film from Steven Soderbergh.

Stephen A Russell
My Melbourne, 'Setara'. Image: Mind Blowing Films
Reviews

My Melbourne film review: cultures intertwined

The new anthology film My Melbourne showcases the diversity of the Australian city and digs into its soul.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Man smiling to camera. So you want my arts job, casting director.
Features

So you want my arts job: how to succeed as a Hollywood casting director

Hollywood Casting Director Paul Weber is vising Australia. He shares with ArtsHub what it takes to succeed in this role.

Gina Fairley
Children of Paradise. Image: Pathé Consortium Cinéma.
Features

Children of Paradise is the greatest film to ever come out of France

Marcel Carné's Children of Paradise (945) is a spectacular and enduring film with a distinctively French flavour.

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login