The 10 best films just added to streaming (that you can watch now) – Netflix, Stan, SBS, ABC, Prime, Shudder and more

A Knight’s Tale on Prime Video

A Knight’s Tale. Image: Prime Video . Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 2001

Director: Brian Helgeland

Stars: Heath Ledger, Rufus Sewell, Paul Bettany, Alan Tudyk

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Adventure/comedy

William Thatcher, a knight’s peasant apprentice, gets a chance at glory when the knight dies suddenly mid-tournament. Posing as a knight himself, William won’t stop until he’s crowned tournament champion – assuming matters of the heart don’t get in the way.

Why should I watch A Knight’s Tale? This classic Heath Ledger flick is anachronistic in all the best ways. Where else can you see knights and fair maidens rocking out to Queen? Nowhere!

The Age of Innocence on SBS on Demand

The Age of Innocence. Image: Columbia Pictures/Sony/SBS On demand . Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 1993

Director: Martin Scorsese

Stars: Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder

Country: USA

Rating: PG

Genre: Drama

In 19th century New York high society, a young lawyer falls in love with a woman separated from her husband, while he is engaged to the woman’s cousin.

Why should I watch The Age of Innocence? If you think Martin Scorsese only makes ‘gangster’ movies, you need to watch The Age of Innocence immediately and sit in your wrongness.

Ladies in Black on 7+

Ladies in Black. Image: Screen Australia/Stage 6 Films. Best films just added to streaming, March 2025.

Year: 2018

Director: Bruce Beresford

Stars: Rachael Taylor, Julia Ormond, Angourie Rice

Country: Australia

Rating: PG

Genre: Drama

Adapted from the bestselling novel by Madeleine St John, Ladies in Black is an alluring and tender-hearted comedy drama about the lives of a group of department store employees in 1959 Sydney.

Why should I watch Ladies in Black? This Australian film is a must-see, especially if you are a fan of the Ladies in Black series remake.

Touch on Netflix

Touch. Image: Focus Features . Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 2024

Director: Baltasar Kormakur

Stars: Egill Ólafsson, Kōki

Country: Iceland/UK

Rating: R

Genre: Drama

Soon after the break of the pandemic and realizing that his clock is ticking, Kristofer gets the urge to embark on a journey to try to find out what really happened when his Japanese girlfriend mysteriously vanished without a trace from London fifty years earlier.

Why should I watch Touch? Imagine Celine Song’s Past Lives but with elderly lovers instead of young expats – did you just tear up? Yep, us too.

Sasquatch Sunset on Shudder

Sasquatch Sunset. Image: Umbrella Entertainment . Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 2024

Director: David Zellner and Nathan Zellner

Stars: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg

Country: USA

Rating: MA

Genre: Comedy

In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches—possibly the last of their enigmatic kind—embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them.

Why should I watch Sasquatch Sunset? It’s a dialogue-less comedy featuring known actors in hyper-realistic sasquatch costumes, doing everything from humping trees to throwing their scat at each other. Say no more.

Super 8 on TenPlay

Super 8. Image: Paramount Pictures/FilmFlex . Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 2011

Director: J.J. Abrams

Stars: Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, Riley Griffiths

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Sci-fi

In 1979 Ohio, several youngsters are making a zombie movie with a Super-8 camera. In the midst of filming, the friends witness a horrifying train derailment and are lucky to escape with their lives. They soon discover that the catastrophe was no accident, as a series of unexplained events and disappearances soon follows. Deputy Jackson Lamb, the father of one of the kids, searches for the terrifying truth behind the crash

Why should I watch Super 8? J.J. Abrams made this filmic love letter to Steven Spielberg, and it’s a neat reminder of why the act of watching is so inherently tied to the filmic medium.

Teeth on Stan

Teeth. Image: Lionsgate/Stan. Best films just added to streaming.

Year: 2007

Director: Mitchell Lichtenstein

Stars: Jess Weixler, John Hensley

Country: USA

Rating: R

Genre: Horror

Dawn is an active member of her high-school chastity club but, when she meets Tobey, nature takes its course, and the pair answer the call. They suddenly learn she is a living example of the vagina dentata myth, when the encounter takes a grisly turn

Why should I watch Teeth? It’s sick, it’s depraved, it’s a fantastic social commentary on consent in the practice of sex.

Ghost in the Shell (1995) on Stan

Ghost in the Shell. Image: Madman Entertainment

Year: 1995

Director: Mamoru Oshii

Stars: Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka

Country: Japan

Rating: M

Genre: Anime/sci-fi

In the year 2029, the barriers of our world have been broken down by the net and by cybernetics, but this brings new vulnerability to humans in the form of brain-hacking. When a highly-wanted hacker known as ‘The Puppetmaster’ begins involving them in politics, Section 9, a group of cybernetically enhanced cops, are called in to investigate and stop the Puppetmaster.

Why should I watch Ghost in the Shell? The original and the best, this is a film that’ll bend your mind in so many directions. It could also be a prophecy of the future we’re heading for. For anime and sci-fi lovers, it’s a must-see.

Mozart’s Sister on DocPlay

Mozart’s Sister. Image: Sharmill Films/Docplay

Year: 2024

Director: Madeleine Hetherton-Miau

Stars: Alyona Popva

Country: Australia

Rating: G

Genre: Documentary

For the first 18 years of her life, Mozart’s sister shared equal billing with her brother. Musical partners and collaborators, Wolfgang Mozart and Maria-Anna Mozart played together before Kings and Queens, and were the talk of Europe.

What happened to her? Forced into retirement by age 16 because she was a woman, a stunning new investigation explores why she was retired against her will and the explosive theory: did Maria-Anna Mozart continue to compose in secret?

Why should I watch Mozart’s Sister? It focuses on an unsung hero of Western music, showcasing Maria-Anna Mozart’s musical ability and revealing an intriguing story of a silenced composer.

Grafted on AMC+

Grafted. Image: (Yet) Another Monster Company/Mister Smith Entertainment

Year: 2024

Director: Sasha Rainbow

Stars: Joyena Sun, Jess Hong

Country: New Zealand/UK

Rating: R

Genre: Horror

When an awkward but brilliant Chinese student wins a scholarship into a prestigious New Zealand University, she finds a new way of achieving the popularity she craves one bloody body at a time.

Why should I watch Grafted? Even if it’s somewhat predictable, the concept of Grafted still brings the thrills and chills – and it looks great, too.

