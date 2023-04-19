Supanova Melbourne film and TV guide

Massive pop-culture convention Supanova is back on this weekend at Melbourne’s Showgrounds.

More than just cosplay and long meet-and-great lines, Supanova is, as always, hosting talks with cast and crew members behind many beloved titles (Heartbreak High, The Book of Boba Fett, The Boys, La Brea to name a handful) and showcases a number of upcoming Australian film and TV projects too.

Here’s our quick guide to the weekend’s screen industry highlights.

Australian film and TV showcase

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Talk to Me

Recently acquired by A24, Talk to Me is an Australian horror created by YouTube duo RackaRacka.

About the film: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and opens the door to the spirit world. Starring Sophie Wilde, Supa-Star alumna Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Joe Bird, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio and Marcus Johnson.

Who will be there: writer/director Danny Philippou will be doing a Q&A on Saturday 22 April at 2.30pm

Read: Talk To Me: Australian horror gets trailer but no local release date

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Subject

From the Australian companies that brought you Terrifier 2, The Babadook and The Outwaters comes a new horror film, Subject.

About the film: Compiling suppressed footage, Subject follows a man on his way to prison when he gets intercepted by a secretive government agency to have him serve his sentence by observing a terrifying creature in a close-quartered, isolated facility.

Who will be there: producer David Gim and lead actor Stephen Phillips will be doing a Q&A on Saturday 22 April at 1.30pm.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Monolith

Monolith is a debut feature from Australian director Matt Vesely, writer Lucy Campbell and producer Bettina Hamilton, and it premiered internationally at SXSW 2023.

About the film: A disgraced journalist turns to podcasting to try and rebuild her career – but her rush to generate headlines soon uncovers a strange artifact, an alien conspiracy, and the lies at the heart of her own story.

Who will be there: director Matt Vesely and writer Lucy Campbell will be doing a Q&A on Saturday 22 April at 4.30pm

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Koala Man/Princess Bento Studios

Based in Melbourne Australia, Princess Bento is an animation studio formed by Victoria’s iconic Princess Pictures in collaboration with multi-award-winning US studio Bento Box Entertainment.

Princess Bento produces high-end primetime 2D animation for a global audience. They pride themselves on providing our audiences with fresh, funny and inventive entertainment.

They most recently work on Disney+’s Koala Man, a comedy series by Michael Cusack (of ‘Ciggie Butt Brain’ fame).

About the show: A family father lives a not-so-secret identity as Koala Man, who possesses a burning passion to snuff out petty crime.

Who will be there: art director Catriona Drummond, animator and director Katie Alexander, art director and designer Rick Sweden, and animator Zac Dyson – all of whom will be present for a Q&A on Sunday 23 April at 11.00am.

Read: Koala Man on Disney+ is surreal, silly and splendid – review

Bring Him to Me

An exclusive trailer and first-look poster were revealed to Supanova Gold Coast attendees on 14 April, both of which can also be viewed at Supanova Melbourne this weekend.

About the film: Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate in Bring Him To Me. Written by Tom Evans and directed by Luke Sparke, the script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s Casino in which Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go south.

The film stars Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile, Maze Runner), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders, The Piano), Rachel Griffiths (Hilary & Jackie, Six Feet Under, Brothers and Sisters), Liam McIntyre (Spartacus, The Flash), Jamie Costa (Kenobi, Outpost) and more.

As always, there are many more things to do at the Supanova comic-con and gaming expo – including but not limited to Special FX Makeup workshops, learning how to duel with lightsabers, and a chance to meet Karl Urban (The Boys, The Lord of the Rings), and Veronica Taylor – the original voice of Ash Ketchum from Pokémon.

Supanova Melbourne is on this April 22-23, 2023. Following that there will be iterations of the convention in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane throughout the year.

Sat: 10am-6pm

Sun: 10am-6pm

Melbourne Showgrounds

Epsom Rd, Ascot Vale VIC 3032

For tickets and more information, head to the Supanova website.