Summer Game Fest 2025: Every major game announcement

Summer Game Fest 2025 was a blockbuster affair, as usual, with host Geoff Keighley and pals taking the stage to announce a veritable smorgasbord of new video games – some previously announced, and some major surprises, like Resident Evil 9. While the industry has been going through a tough time lately, it’s always good to see new gaming projects on the way, and to remember just how powerful video games can be.

Here’s all the major game announcements from Summer Game Fest 2025.

You can now watch the entirety of Summer Game Fest 2025 on VOD, via YouTube.

Mortal Shell 2 has been revealed

Summer Game Fest 2025 kicked off with a trailer for a new sequel, Mortal Shell 2, which Geoff Keighley noted was from a small team of 30 developers. This trailer featured strange, gothic warriors roaming a dark world, fighting all manner of creepy, fleshy beasts. While the team behind the game is small, the action looks mightily impressive.

This game launches in 2026.

A new trailer for Fortnite‘s latest Star Wars season followed this announcement.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach got a major showcase

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was up next, with Hideo Kojima popping in to hype the upcoming game. As noted, this title is a product of inspiration from the pandemic, and Kojima hopes people reflect on their own experiences during this time, while playing the game.

A fresh trailer spotlighted new characters, Neil (Luca Marinelli) and Lucy (Alissa Jung), taking part in a mysterious therapy session. It appears they share some sort of connection, although clouded memories have kept them apart.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches on 26 June 2025.

Chronicles: Medieval is a medieval war RPG starring Tom Hardy

The next trailer was for Chronicles: Medieval, a new game from Raw Power Games, starring Tom Hardy (Venom, Taboo, Peaky Blinders). This title is a medieval RPG featuring soldiers at war, longing for peace, but only finding death. Early access for this game is launching in 2026.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds gets new trailer, Minecraft crossover

Next up, we got a new Summer Game Fest trailer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, showing off bright and bubbly action, across an array of courses. This trailer also revealed Hatsune Miku is one of the guest racers in the game, as well as Ichiban Kasuga (Like a Dragon) and Joker (Persona 5). The game launches on 25 September 2025.

Takashi Iizuka, Sonic Creative Officer at Sega popped in to talk up the game, while wearing a very cool Shadow the Hedgehog t-shirt. While expressing excitement about what’s to come, he announced Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will feature racers and tracks from Minecraft.

Bandai Namco revealed Code Vein 2

This trailer was followed by the reveal of a new action-RPG sequel from Bandai Namco Entertainment, Code Vein 2, starring a stylish warrior fighting beasts in a magical, Victorian-inspired world. While there does appear to be more elements of Elden Ring in the adventure, the characters and beasts still have more of an anime style. Code Vein 2 launches in 2026.

Sci-fi action-adventure game End of Abyss revealed

Epic Games Publishing and Section 9 Interactive were up next at Summer Game Fest to reveal End of Abyss, a new top-down action shooter where players will explore what appears to be a space station, defeating all manner of eldritch creatures as they attempt to survive. This game launches in 2026.

This trailer was followed by a new look at MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, which confirmed prolific voice actor Troy Baker will star in the game.

PlaySide Studios reveals new Game of Thrones RTS game

Aussie studio PlaySide, which is publishing MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, also shared a new trailer at Summer Game Fest, for its long-anticipated Game of Thrones RTS adaptation, titled War for Westeros. The first trailer for the game featured epic action, and highly realistic characters. This title looks like a major, ambitious new game from PlaySide, with a much larger scope than its previous titles.

Based on the trailer, it appears this game will reimagine the events of Game of Thrones completely, with Jon Snow actually joining the Night King in the trailer. This game launches in 2026.

Atomic Heart 2 has been announced

Mundfish (Atomic Heart) was up next, to reveal Atomic Heart 2, a fresh new adventure, of larger scale. As shown off, players will travel by sea and land, defeating all sorts of corrupted beings and robots. It’s clear the success of the original Atomic Heart has enabled the team to create a bigger, more ambitious adventure in this sequel. Atomic Heart 2 does not currently have a release date.

Mundish also revealed another project it’s working on, featuring a mysterious giant cube with revolving parts, floating in the sky. This is The Cube, an MMO RPG shooter set within the “Atomic Universe.”

Marvel: Cosmic Invasion gets She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon

Marvel Games turned up at Summer Game Fest to reveal the latest characters joining Marvel: Cosmic Invasion – Rocket Raccoon and She-Hulk. Both characters will be available to play in beat-em-up action, alongside characters like Wolverine, Venom, Spider-Man, Captain America, and Storm.

Capcom revealed new gameplay for Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Next, Capcom turned up to reveal new gameplay for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a gorgeous-looking fantasy samurai adventure where players will wield swords in epic battles against fantasy monsters. There’s a real sense of cinematic scale and grandeur to this game, which lends a real sense of drama to each fight. This title launches in 2026.

Felt That: Boxing is a new puppet boxing game

Arcade fighting and comedic storytelling combine in Felt That: Boxing, a new game starring puppets, all rendered lovingly in Unreal. The puppets look absolutely fantastic in action, and it’s clear to see why it got such a big spotlight and hype at Summer Game Fest 2025.

As detailed in the trailer, it appears the game is all about a puppet who must take control of his destiny, and become the boxer he’s meant to be, building his strength in a variety of mini-games.

Square Enix announces murder mystery game, Killer Inn

Square Enix, Tactics Studios, and TBS Games have revealed Killer Inn at Summer Game Fest 2025, a brand new multiplayer murder mystery game that invites players into a mysterious world of death and mayhem. As revealed, this game is set in an ancient white castle “deep in the mountains, lost to time and legend.” In the lore, players make their way to the castle at the behest of a mysterious organisation, which holds special games to test mental fortitude, strategy, and cleverness.

Arc Raiders got a brand new trailer

Next, Arc Raiders popped into Summer Game Fest 2025 with a new trailer revealing more of its sci-fi styling, and how players will work together across its planet-charting extraction quests. As revealed, the game appears very Star Wars-inspired, with players wielding blasters and other cool weapons, and traversing alien terrains where mechanical beasts roam. This title launches on 30 October 2025.

Summer Game Fest 2025: Flash reel highlights

This was followed by a new trailer for Dune: Awakening, which launches on 10 June 2025 (although it’s available in Steam Advanced Access now). As previously announced, this game presents an alternative reality version of the Dune universe, where Paul Atreides was never born.

Next, a trailer for Chrono Odyssey aired. This is an upcoming Victorian-inspired action adventure where players face off against eldritch beasts. If you’re looking for a coherent theme of this year’s Summer Game Fest, this appears to be it. An early test for this game is launching later this June.

Then, a trailer for Wuthering Waves followed, showing off its anime-style fantasy action. Douze Dixièmes and Focus Entertainment also popped in, with a new trailer for Mio: Memories in Orbit.

Out of Words is a gorgeous new stop-motion action

The next major trailer was for Out of Words, a co-op action-adventure for two players, who must chart a strange and magical world without using their words. A bit like the film Upside Down, players are on two sides of gravity (up and down), and must work together to advance through a winding plot. This title launches in 2026.

This was accompanied by a new Summer Game Fest 2025 trailer for Mafia: The Old Country, which launches on 8 August 2025.

Lego Voyages captures the ‘creative spirit’ of Lego

Next up at Summer Game Fest 2025, a new Lego game was revealed, subtitled Voyages. It’s a two-player co-op game where players will embody tiny Lego bricks, and work together to chart lovingly-rendered Lego worlds. In the adventure, it’s important to use your surrounds, as you can build little Lego solutions to your problems – for example, to climb a wall, you’ll build a bridge. This game is currently undated.

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is bringing the nostalgia

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is a new Nickelodeon game combining the worlds of multiple franchises, for some heady nostalgia. The first character announced for the game is SpongeBob SquarePants, and we’ll likely see more in future.

Lies of P: Overture is available now

Lies of P: Overture popped into Summer Game Fest 2025 next, with a new trailer revealing fights against – you guessed it – creepy eldritch beasts. The trailer revealed all manner of creatures you’ll be fighting in this DLC, including ghouls wielding poleaxes, crocodile-like terrors, and other corrupted beings.

As surprise-announced, Lies of P: Overture is available today.

Fractured Blooms is a new ‘cosy’ horror game

‘Doki Doki Literature Club meets Silent Hill‘ was the Summer Game Fest pitch for the next revealed game, Fractured Blooms. In the first-person adventure, you’ll complete a long list of tasks across a homestead, including planting crops and making meals, all while something mysterious and horrifying stalks you. Cosy scenes quickly devolve into terror, as strange, fleshy veins appear along your house, and the true nature of the game is revealed.

NCSoft appeared next, to reveal more of gameplay for Blade & Soul NEO, out now, and Blade & Soul Heroes, which launches in future. This was followed by the announcement that One Punch Man is coming to action MMO, Crystal of Atlan. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin also got a flashy trailer, revealing more of its bright, colourful anime-inspired world.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is on the way

Following this, we got a trailer for Jurassic World Evolution 3, narrated by Jeff Goldblum. As you’d anticipate, it featured plenty of dinosaurs, in all sorts of scenarios. This game launches on 21 October 2025.

Mina the Hollower is a new GBC-style adventure

Next, Yacht Club Games (Shovel Knight) turned up to show off Mina the Hollower, a new game where you’ll unravel the mysteries of a cursed island. As revealed, this is a Game Boy Color-style adventure game that uses traditional pixel art to tell its story. It launches on 31 October 2025.

Deadpool is getting a VR game

Next up, a new Deadpool VR game was revealed, for Meta Quest. This is a first-person cel-shaded shooter adventure where you’ll roam your way through various terrains, slicing and shooting. Plenty of Marvel Comics villains will appear, including Azazel and Omega Red. The game launches in Late 2025.

As announced, Neil Patrick Harris plays Deadpool.

Dying Light: The Beast got a new trailer

Techland was up next, with a Summer Game Fest 2025 trailer for Dying Light: The Beast, a zombie adventure game which looks very bloody, and very creepy. In first person, players will roam an infested world, attempting to stay alive by traversing rooftops, driving cars, and dispatching all manner of zombies (runners, crawlers, and more). This title launches on 22 August 2025.

Mixtape got a new trailer, revealing more of its coming-of-age tale

The next trailer was for Mixtape, from Beethoven & Dinosaur. This is a coming-of-age drama starring teenagers growing up, experimenting with who they want to be, causing mayhem as they roam. The soundtrack features a number of iconic bands, including The Cure. Mixtape doesn’t have a release date just yet.

This was followed by a trailer for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, a multiplayer roguelike combat romp inspired by traditional “Eastern mysticism.” It launches on 19 September 2025.

The next trailer was for Acts of Blood, a solo-developed, street-level brawler game where you’ll fight against a range of human opponents in battles across a familiar city. It launches Summer 2026 [Northern Hemisphere].

A new Scott Pilgrim game has been announced

Next up, a new Scott Pilgrim game was announced, from Tribute Games. This is a side-scrolling beat-em-up where players will take on the roles of Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers, wielding their powers to take down three rival gangs, in an original story written by Bryan Lee O’Malley. This is Scott Pilgrim EX, and it launches in 2026.

This was followed by quick trailers for a new Capcom sale, The First Descendant, Scum, and MindsEye. Notably, MindsEye is crossing over with Hitman in some fashion.

Hitman is getting a special James Bond tie-in

Another new trailer from IO Interactive confirmed that LeChiffre from Casino Royale will be appearing in Hitman: World of Assassination as an elusive target shortly. As with the original film, he’ll be played by Mads Mikkelson. Mikkelson also appeared at Summer Game Fest 2025, to hype up LeChiffre’s role in the game.

Those keen to pop in and defeat LeChiffre will be able to do so from today, although he’ll only be available for 30 days. Anyone who completes this mission will get a special reward in 007: First Light when it launches.

Lego Party announced

For something a bit lighter, Lego popped in again to reveal Lego Party, an upcoming mini-game collection for multiple players. Everyone will compete in rounds of gameplay, determined by movement across a board, much like in Mario Party. This game launches in 2025.

This was followed by a new trailer for Wildgate, a PVP multiplayer shooter from Moonshot Games.

Blighted is the next game from DrinkBox Studios

Next up, DrinkBox Studios revealed its next game, Blighted. This is a fantasy adventure all about an evil creature who spreads “blight” through a magical land by corrupting its people. The player is tasked with defeating its minions, and pushing back against the blight, in a world that seems inspired by Hades. This game doesn’t have a release date yet.

ILL is a horrifying new zombie shooter

Mundfish Powerhouse and Team Clout popped in to show off ILL, a new first-person shooter where players will fight against bloating zombies. It’s an incredibly slimy game, with all manner of bodily fluids oozing, leaking, and spurting everywhere – so it’s perhaps not for the faint of heart. Beyond zombie humanoids, you’ll be spending much of your time in this game facing off against twisted beasts, too.

Mech shooter Mecha BREAK got a new trailer following this, showing off more of its gameplay. This game launches on 1 July 2025.

Summer Game Fest 2025: Second trailer highlight reel

Infinitesimals got a new trailer. This is a Grounded/Bugdom-like game that takes place in a world where you’re minuscule, and must fight against bugs, mini-robots, and more. This title launches in 2026.

The 30th anniversary of Resident Evil was celebrated, with the promise that more will be revealed about the next Resident Evil soon. As it happened, “soon” was actually at the end of Summer Game Fest 2025.

AEW pro wrestler Kenny Omega popped in for a funny new trailer for Street Fighter, where he cosplayed a variety of new characters, all of whom are coming to the game shortly.

A trailer for Last Flag, a new open world multiplayer PvP game that revolves around Capture the Flag aired. If you’re somebody who loved that mode in Unreal Tournament, this might be a game for you. It doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but a closed alpha is coming later this year.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers also got a new trailer, revealing more of its beautiful, bloody, and brutal action. In this game, you’ll face off against a variety of enemies, wielding samurai warrior skills. This game launches on 24 July 2025.

A brand new Wu-Tang game, Rise of the Deceiver, was announced. For those unfamiliar, this group has a long history in video games, so it’s very nice to see them return.

Guild Wars 2 got a trailer in this lot, spotlighting multiplayer gameplay and confirming a double XP weekend to celebrate Summer Game Fest.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 also got a punchy new trailer.

Into the Unwell is jazzy, animated brawler

Into the Unwell got a trailer next. This is a very cool-looking animated adventure starring anthropomorphic animals. The game’s protagonist appears to be an alcoholic, who is sent into a colourful and strange new world after suffering a severe relapse. Once there, he finds his feet and his fight, and must take on an array of cartoony villains.

This was followed by a showcase for Splitgate 2, a free-to-play competitive first person shooter that’s now available.

Stranger Than Heaven is the next game from RGG Studio

Next, RGG Studio (Yakuza, Like a Dragon) popped in to reveal its next game, Stranger Than Heaven. The trailer begins with a man listening to a jazz singer in a bar, before he exits into a gorgeous city of lights and beauty. It’s 1943, and he’s on a mission: to clear the streets of criminals, and pursue a mysterious quest. This game looks absolutely gorgeous.

Resident Evil 9 launches in February 2026

The final major game revealed at Summer Game Fest 2025 was Resident Evil 9, aka Resident Evil: Requiem!

The trailer begins with workers in an FBI office, with one preparing a case report about a mysterious disease. In serious tones, this worker discusses the circumstances with her boss, as another body is discovered in a mysterious hotel. The action then transitions to that same worker tied up, at the mercy of strange forces. A voice warns that something is coming, and as we quickly find out, that “something” arrives in the form of zombies, viruses, and the total decimation of Raccoon City, and the RCPD.

As announced, Resident Evil 9 launches on 27 February 2026.