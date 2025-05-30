In the blink of an eye, Summer Game Fest has come back around. Whether you’re ready for an introduction to the future of video games or not, time waits for nobody. This year, Summer Game Fest looks just as packed as ever, with a range of presenting partners locked in, and a host of adjacent showcases helping to kick off a week-long celebration of new games.

As announced, official presenting partners for the year include 2K, Capcom, CD Projekt, PlayStation, Nintendo, Sega, Square Enix, Xbox, Bandai Namco, Devolver Digital, PlaySide, Supermassive Games, and more. There’s even some surprises in the list of participants, with Wizards of the Coast popping in with Magic: The Gathering news (likely tied to the ultra-cool Final Fantasy crossover launching mid-June).

Beyond this list, we’re also likely to see a range of other developers and studios featured across other showcases. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Frosty Games Fest, which is a brand new showcase of games developed within Australia and New Zealand. Of course, there’s also a host of other showcases taking place around the event, with plenty of special games to be given the spotlight.

You won’t want to miss a thing – and to that end, we’ve prepared a guide to break down all the highlights of Summer Game Fest 2025. Here’s all the must-see showcases of the event, and how to tune in if you’re located in Australia and New Zealand.

Summer Game Fest 2025 – Australian and NZ Times

Summer Game Fest 2025, the flagship event of the SGF season, will air on 7 June 2025 in Australia and New Zealand. Here’s a breakdown of all the time zones:

7:00 am AEST

6:30am ACST

5:00 am AWST

9:00 am NZST

The show will likely air live on the Game Awards YouTube channel, although a direct link isn’t available yet.

This showcase will be swiftly followed by the Day of the Devs presentation, keeping up an annual tradition. With Summer Game Fest 2025 set to run for two hours, you can expect Day of the Devs to kick off from 9:00 am AEST | 8:30 am ACST | 7:00 am AWST | 11:00 am NZST on 7 June 2025.

Wholesome Direct 2025 – Australian and NZ Times

The annual Wholesome Direct returns for the Summer Game Fest season, with a host of cosy, lovely games set to feature. As announced, this showcase takes place on 8 June 2025 in Australia and New Zealand – and while it will air early, it should be well worth it. Here’s when you can tune in:

2:00 am AEST

1:30 am ACST

12:00 am AWST

4:00 am NZST

Wholesome Direct 2025 will be livestreamed via YouTube and Twitch.

Women-Led Games 2025 Showcase – Australian and NZ Times

Swiftly following the Wholesome Direct 2025, the Women-Led Games: Summer Game Fest Edition 2025 Showcase will air. This is a spotlight of games developed by women around the world, and there’s always plenty of gems included. As announced, this showcase will air on 8 June 2025 in Australia, at these times:

3:00 am AEST

2:30 am ACST

1:00 am AWST

5:00 am NZST

You’ll be able to watch along on IGN, GameSpot, YouTube and Twitch.

South East Asian Games Showcase – Australian and NZ Times

The South East Asian Games Showcase, spotlighting game announcements from the talented developers of Southeast Asia (Raw Fury, Toge Productions, Critical Reflex, and more) will air on 8 June 2025 in Australia and New Zealand. Here’s the times:

5:00 am AEST

4:30 am ACST

3:00 am AWST

7:00 am NZST

The show will air on the SEA Games Showcase YouTube and Twitch channels.

Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2025 – Australian and NZ Times

The Future Games Show: Summer Showcase will also return for Summer Game Fest 2025, spotlighting an array of new game trailers, demos, and more. This year’s show is set to be hosted by Critical Role’s Laura Bailey and Matt Mercer, so it should be a fun time. In Australia and New Zealand, the show will air on 8 June 2025. Here’s those time zones:

6:00 am AEST

5:30 am ACST

4:00 am AWST

8:00am NZST

This showcase will air on the Future Games Show Twitch and YouTube channels.

Frosty Games Fest 2025 – Australian and NZ Times

The first annual Frosty Games Fest, which features an array of Australian and New Zealand-made games, will air on 8 June 2025 at the following times:

9:00 am AEST

8:30 am ACST

7:00 am AWST

11:00 am NZST

The show will be livestreamed on the Frosty Games Fest Youtube and Twitch pages.

We’re frankly delighted to see Frosty Games Fest will be an official part of the annual Summer Game Fest activities. Australian and New Zealand game developers make incredible things, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Xbox Games Showcase 2025 – Australian and NZ Times

As announced way back in April, Xbox will also have its own dedicated Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, taking place on 9 June 2025 in Australia and New Zealand. We expect this showcase will feature new looks at a range of Xbox games, including some surprises. As announced, this will air at the following times:

3:00 am AEST

2:30 am ACST

1:00 am AWST

5:00 am NZST

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 will air on the Xbox YouTube channel and Twitch.

The showcase will be swiftly followed by a dedicated Outer Worlds 2 Direct, diving deep into this upcoming game.

PC Gaming Show 2025 – Australian and NZ Times

The PC Gaming Show is another returning stalwart for this year’s Summer Game Fest. As announced, this show will air on 9 June 2025 in Australia and New Zealand. For what to expect, PC Gamer has promised “reveals, developer interviews, and exclusive announcements for more than 50 games on PC, Steam Deck, MacOS, and Linux.” Here’s when you can tune in:

5:00 am AEST

4:30 am ACST

3:00 am AWST

7:00 am NZST

The PC Gaming Show will air on the PC Gamer Twitch and YouTube channels.

Stay tuned to ScreenHub for all the latest news and announcements from Summer Game Fest 2025.