The annual Steam Autumn Sale is now on, bringing with it steep discounts on new and classic games alike. You can pick up a whole bunch of the fantastic games of yesteryear for AUD $3-5 each, or grab recent releases with some juicy 10-20% off discounts. You know what you like, so it’s best to hop in and browse for yourself if you’re keen to add anything to your games library.

Although what might be more useful, in these circumstances, is recommendations of a different vibe.

Have you felt burned out on games lately? Have you found yourself longing for an experience that sparks joy, or an appreciation of the world’s beauty? It’s tough out there. Everyone is angry, or sad, or frustrated, whether with the state of the world, or with their own personal circumstances. Sometimes, what you need is a fantastic, emotion-provoking game to remind you of your capacity to love, and to feel.

This is a very personal list, for me. These are all the games that sparked and re-sparked my love for video games over the last few months, all of which happen to be discounted during the Steam Autumn Sale. They’re worth purchasing at any time if you’re keen for a new, creatively-minded experience, but with a few dollars off, they should certainly be on your radar.

West of Loathing

Image: Asymmetric

West of Loathing is the most recent game I played on this list, and I still think about it daily. It’s a sandbox-style RPG adventure where you create a character, and set off on adventures through the Wild West, encountering all sorts of weirdness in your travels. The core is that there’s great freedom in your journey, and a real sense of slapstick glee. This game is packed with one-liners and silly jokes, so that every step of your journey is accompanied by hearty laughs.

West of Loathing is going for AUD $4.95 in the Steam Autumn Sale.

Strange Horticulture

Image: Bad Viking

Strange Horticulture is a moreish plant-themed game perfect for those who enjoy organisation. You play as a botanist welcoming a range of strange folks into their practice, who must select the correct plants to meet their needs. What most’s satisfying about this process is the research that goes into each pick: carefully, you must consult your dictionary of plants, making the right choices with patience and understanding. It’s an entirely brain-tickling experience.

Strange Horticulture is going for AUD $9.40 in the Steam Autumn Sale.

Whisper of the House

Image: GD Studio

Whisper of the House is an Unpacking-inspired organisation game where you take on house-moving quests for an array of folks, uncovering various secrets along the way. This is another brain-tickling experience that lets you sit back and organise tiny items to your heart’s content, while more unique, somewhat sinister game threads unravel in the background. If you enjoy the combo of cosy and light horror, you should absolutely check out Whisper of the House.

Whisper of the House is going for AUD $19.75 in the Steam Autumn Sale.

Cassette Beasts

Image: Bytten Studio

Cassette Beasts is a fantastic Pokémon-like that genuinely feels like an evolution of the formula. Here, you’re controlling Cassette Beasts which are, frankly, a bit like Pokémon. But they have unique ‘remix’ skills, and belong to an overarching story that feels entirely fresh. On top of all of this, Cassette Beasts has some of the coolest boss battles in the monster-collecting genre, with each playing on your expectations.

Cassette Beasts is going for AUD $14.75 in the Steam Autumn Sale.

Is This Seat Taken?

Image: Poti Poti Studio

Is This Seat Taken? is another game for those who love to organise. In it, you’re corralling groups of little shape people onto buses, in concert halls, or in diners. Each has their own specific needs and wants, and you must pay attention to these, to organise everyone into their ideal location. Across a half-dozen hours, this game is pure and unfiltered delight.

Is This Seat Taken? is going for AUD $11.99 in the Steam Autumn Sale.

The Drifter

Image: Powerhoof

The Drifter is an Australian-made point-and-click adventure game that absolutely brims with cool ideas. It’s entirely original and feels like its own thing, with a plot that keeps you on the hook as it sends you through various, strange time loops. Everything about this game works. It’s got beautiful art, excellent voice acting, and absolutely fantastic storytelling.

The Drifter is going for AUD $26.55 in the Steam Autumn Sale.

A Short Hike

Image: adamgryu

A Short Hike is the game to play if you’re feeling listless, or just tired of video games. It’s only short – hence the name – but it’s one of the most impactful games you’ll ever play. It sends you on a bright, innocent quest through a colourful world, introducing you to all sorts of cool, funny, endearing characters along the way. You’ll learn a lot about yourself as you advance, and have plenty of time to reflect on what a wonderful world we live in, beyond all the bad.

A Short Hike is going for AUD $6.32 in the Steam Autumn Sale.

