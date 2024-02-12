Stan: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Three Women (16 Feb)

New series adapted from the internationally best-selling book of the same name by author and show creator Lisa Taddeo. An intimate and haunting portrayal of female desire that finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Starring Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion), Betty Gilpin (Gaslit) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin), the series follows Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, who persuades three spectacular ‘ordinary’ women to tell her their stories. Her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Added last week

Drag Race España All Stars (5 Feb)

This new series is the first international version of Drag Race to receive its own All Stars. Fan-favourite, fierce and fabulous queens return to the runway for super-sized challenges that will push them to their limits. These Spanish queens will do whatever it takes to snatch the crown and win their place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame as the queen to rule all queens.

Jules (6 Feb)

Film. In this 2023 sci-fi, a man in a sleepy Pennsylvania town has a change to his routine when a UFO lands in his garden. Starring Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris and Jane Curtin.

The Other Mrs Jordan (8 Feb)

A documentary series that tells the astonishing true tale of William Allen Jordan – bigamist, fraudster, father and conman. As told by Mary, his children, key figures and other victims, this series unravels the complex web of ‘other Mrs Jordans’, and follows the real-time manhunt led by retired US Marshal Tex Lindsey, to track down the shady figure who left so much pain and confusion in his wake across the globe.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World (10 Feb)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World returns for a highly anticipated second season. RuPaul invites the crème de la crème of Drag Racers from across the globe, including Australia’s Hannah Conda, to compete alongside the Drag Race UK queens for the coveted title of Queen of the Mother Tucking World.

The Descent (10 Feb)

Film. In this 2005 UK horror, six women head into the caves for a spot of spelunking, but have more to fear than claustrophobia when some humanoid creatures appear. Starring Shauna Macdonald and Natalie Mendoza.