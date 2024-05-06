Stan: new shows streaming this week

New to stream this week

High – Season 2 (12 May)

Anthology documentary series. How dreams of sunshine and adventure spiralled into a nightmare of drugs, allegations and arrests abroad. This series follows a different shocking case in each season. Season 2 follows a boys’ holiday to Dubai, in which Karl Williams and his friends thought they would be living the dream at glamorous parties. But when the police find a kilo of drugs in Karl’s rental car that he swears isn’t his, he must face a corrupt and severe prison system that turns his life upside down.

Love Triangle UK (new episodes Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

From the producers of MAFS. The series sees six singles choose between two handpicked partners. Selected through a connection made by texting only, the single and their chosen match meet on a blind date before taking the extraordinary step of moving in together, in the hope of fast-tracking their relationship. What the singles don’t know, is that the pursuit of a ‘happy ever after’ comes with an explosive twist, when the rejected match arrives looking for love.

Hacks – Season 3 (new episodes 9 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. The critically acclaimed comedy explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old aspiring to be a writer. Season three picks up one year on from the finale of season two, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams. From the creators of Parks and Recreation and starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the Emmy Award-winning series Hacks return.

Read: Hacks – Season 3, Stan review: Savagely funny

Recently added to Stan

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (2 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Adapted from the best-selling novel by New Zealand author Heather Morris, the Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a poignant drama of love in the darkest of places. The series follows Lali (Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew who is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. Starring Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay.

Read: The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Stan review: love and horror combined

Revealed: How to Poison a Planet (28 April)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Documentary. From the heart of New York City, and the largest litigation involving drinking water in American history, to a small Australian Aboriginal community, who take on their own David and Goliath battle, Revealed: How To Poison A Planet investigates how the use of a product as seemingly harmless as firefighting foam, has resulted in the contamination of communities all over the world.

Read: How to Poison a Planet review: forever chemicals wreaking havoc

Such Brave Girls (18 April)

Produced by A24, this British sitcom follows two sisters, Josie and Billie, and their single mother Deb, a tight and thoroughly co-dependent family unit. Navigating life armed with nothing but poor judgement and a self-esteem exclusively tied to people who couldn’t care less about them, Such Brave Girls is a hilarious slice of family dysfunction. Starring Kat Saddler, Lizzie Davidson and Louise Brealey.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Such Brave Girls review: scorching comedy