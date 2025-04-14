Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Scrublands: Silver (17 April)

Scrublands: Silver. Image: Stan.

Series. It’s been a year since the life changing events of Scrublands and award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) has returned to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote).

When he arrives to find his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect, Martin struggles with doubts – about Mandy and about his own ability to recognise the truth. As he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy, Martin confronts secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub review: Scrublands delivers the goods

Stan: recently added

The Man in the Iron Mask (9 April)

Film (1998). In this period drama, King Louis XIV of France has a secret twin brother whom he keeps imprisoned. But can the twin be substituted for the real king? Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons and John Malkovich.

Hacks Season 4 (11 April)

Hacks. Image: Stan.

Series. Kicking off with a double-episode premiere, tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavour to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Watch the trailer.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4 (13 April)

Series. Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers. Watch the trailer.

Love Triangle Season 3 (6 April)

Love Triangle Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. With a double-episode premiere, five brave singles must choose from two potential suitors, sight unseen. Once they date their first pick, they move in together and build on the connection they’ve formed … until their second choice comes knocking.

The new season of Love Triangle introduces five fresh singles ready to risk it all for love, and the show’s first-ever Reunion Special, hosted by Chrishell Stause.

The Good Doctor Season 7 (31 March)

The Good Doctor. Image: Stan. Season 7 streams this week.

Series. The return of Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome, who was recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Starring Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff.

Mississippi Burning (18 March)

Film (1988). In this suspense mystery, two FBI agents with different approaches arrive in Mississippi to investigate the disappearance of civil rights activists.

Starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe.

Gangs of London Season 3 (20 March)

Gangs of London Season 3. Image: Sky. Streaming on Stan.

Series. Anyone can fall as chaos erupts in London. After a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, fan-favourite characters collide with new faces bound by blood ties, sparking brutal power struggles, unexpected alliances, and fierce rivalries. Watch the trailer.

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 (10 March)

Ten Pound Poms Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. The new season follows our Brits into 1957 on their adventure, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream.

As Kate (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts Family (Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) settle into life down under, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie hostel. Watch the trailer.