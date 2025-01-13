Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

The Girl in the Fog (13 Jan)

Film (2017). Italian film in which a teenager’s disappearance in an isolated town is investigated by Special agent Vogel. Starring Toni Servillo, Alessio Boni and Lorenzo Richelmy.

Swiss Army Man (14 Jan)

Film (2016). A man stranded on a deserted island makes friends with a corpse and the pair set off on a journey to get back home. Starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

In Our Blood – Season 1 (16 Jan)

‘In Our Blood’. Image: Unit Still Photography 2022, Hoodlum Productions for ABC. Streaming on Stan.

Series. A new disease forces different communities to work together and trust each other – which is easier said than done. Starring Tim Draxl, Matt Day and Jada Alberts.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of In Our Blood:

‘Any LGBTIQA+ person has experienced that moment: a straight colleague tripping over a homophobic faux pas, requiring a spicy skewering with eyebrow firmly raised. In Our Blood, ABC’s Sydney World Pride-adjacent musical drama series about the HIV/AIDS crisis response in Australia, wastes no time serving up such a delicious dish.

‘Star of stage and screen Tim Draxl (The Newsreader) plays David, a buttoned-up Canberra wonk assisting Rake star Matt Day’s fictional health minister Jeremy Wilding. They’re serving in the real (but otherwise unseen, beyond a few snippets of archival reel) Hawke government swept to power in 1983. “I feel a change is coming,” says a drag queen played by Art Simone, adding with a mischievous wink: “No, not that, I’m keeping it”.’ Read more …

Stan: recently added

The Neon Demon (7 Jan)

Film (2016). Los Angeles newbie and aspiring model Jessie stokes jealousy and rivalry within the fashion industry. Starring Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves.

Lie With Me – Season 1 (9 Jan)

Series. A British couple seeks a fresh start in Australia after infidelity, but the young nanny they hire spells trouble. Starring Charlie Brooks and Phoebe Roberts. Watch the trailer.

Protection (10 Jan)

Protection. Image: Stan.

Series. Following a witness protection officer at the centre of a breach, Protection shows how even the smallest leak of information could jeopardise witness safety. Following an extramarital romance, the series fights to unearth the real cause of corruption within the witness protection unit.

Studio 54: The Documentary (12 Jan)

Documentary. The story of the infamous 1970s nightclub in New York.

Black Snow – Season 2 (1 Jan)

Travis Fimmel in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. What happened to Zoe Jacobs? In this returning season, cold case Detective Cormack (Travis Fimmel) tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who hasn’t been seen since her own 21st birthday party in 2003.

And the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children. Watch the Stan trailer.

Burlesque (4 Jan)

Burlesque. Image: Sony Pictures. Streaming on Stan.

Film (2010). A woman from a small town finds herself in LA and joins the troops at a neo-burlesque club run by a former dancer. Starring Cher, Christina Aguilera and Alan Cumming.

Next Goal Wins (23 Dec)

Next Goal Wins. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming December 2024 on Stan.

Film (2023). Following the story of the famously bad American Samoa football team, who lost a professional soccer match in 2001 by 31-0. Starring Michael Fassbender and Oscar Knightley.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (25 Dec)

Film (2012). Bilbo Baggins sets out to the Lonely Mountain with a spirited group of dwarves to reclaim their mountain home and the gold within it from the dragon Smaug.

Starring Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen.

Also streaming on 25 Dec: The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014).

Bump – Season 5 (26 Dec)

Bump. Image: Stan.

Series. The fifth and final season of the hit comedy-drama series, in what Stan calls a ‘Christmas tradition for Australian households’.

Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, and produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond, the popular series focuses on a contemporary, complicated and very diverse Sydney family that includes characters from Chile, Columbia and Argentina – as well as a matriarch (Karvan) who pursues midlife same-sex attraction. Read more …

Watch the trailer.