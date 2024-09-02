Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

The Hours (2 September)

Film (2002). The novel Mrs. Dalloway affects three generations of women who have each contended with the experience of suicide in their lives. Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore.

Rev – Seasons 1–3 (3 September)

An Anglican vicar, his wife and a small group of London parishioners get involved in a series of misadventures. Starring Tom Hollander, Olivia Colman and Steve Evets.

Triangle (4 September)

Film (2009). A group of friends have their yacht capsized by mysterious storm before an even more mysterious ship arrives to rescue them. Starring Melissa George, Joshua McIvor and Jack Taylor.

Power Book II: Ghost (6 September)

Series. The final season follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. ​Starring Michael Rainey Jr, Gianni Paolo and Lovell Adams-Gray.

Dune: Part 1 (7 September)

Film (2021). A family of high birth finds itself at the centre of a battle for control over the galaxy’s most valuable natural asset. Meanwhile, the family’s make heir is haunted by visions of a dark future. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Revealed: KillJoy (8 September)

L–R: Lyndel Smith, Helen (surname withheld) and Kathryn Joy, in Revealed: KillJoy. Image: Stan.

Documentary. A film exploring the story of Australian Kathryn Joy, whose father killed their mother when they were three months old. Spanning over 40 years, Revealed: KillJoy follows Kathryn from a child, into adulthood as they embark on a journey to uncover their mother’s buried story. Watch the trailer.

Stan: recently added

Paralympics Paris 2024 (28 August–8 September)

Stan Sport. Every Event ad-free, live & on demand. The Paralympics will feature nearly 4,500 athletes from around the world, competing in 22 sports across various venues in Paris, including at the Eiffel Tower, the Chateau de Versailles and the Grand Palais.

Copa 71 (1 September)

Film (2023). A documentary featuring the pioneering women who participated in the 1971 Women’s Soccer World Cup, a tournament watched by record crowds before being written out of sporting history. Starring Elvira Aracen, Janice Barton and Brandi Chastain.

Stop Making Sense – 4K Remaster (1 September)

Film (2024). Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film of Talking Heads was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics to be the greatest concert film of all time.

The Present (21 August)

Film (2024). Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear play parents whose kids turn back time to try to save their marriage. When a brilliant boy discovers he can manipulate time by using an enchanted family heirloom, he and his siblings go back to the eve of their parents’ separation to try and change the outcome. As their schemes become more and more elaborate, they soon learn about family bonds and what they can and cannot control. Watch the trailer.

Boarders (23 August)

Series. After a problematic video of a St Gilbert’s student goes viral, the school reacts by giving five underprivileged, inner-city teenagers high-level scholarships in an attempt to refresh their image. As the teenagers navigate the unfamiliar world of one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious boarding schools, Boarders uncovers complexities of race, class, money and power while following the teens on a journey of self discovery and coming of age. Starring Josh Tedeku and Jodie Campbell.