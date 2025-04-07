Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

The Man in the Iron Mask (9 April)

Film (1998). In this period drama, King Louis XIV of France has a secret twin brother whom he keeps imprisoned. But can the twin be substituted for the real king? Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons and John Malkovich.

Hacks Season 4 (11 April)

Hacks. Image: Stan.

Series. Kicking off with a double-episode premiere, tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavour to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Watch the trailer.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4 (13 April)

Series. Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers. Watch the trailer.

Stan: recently added

Zombieland (1 April)

Film (2009). A dark-comedy trek across a zombie-filled America featuring a student trying to reach his family and two sisters hoping to get to an amusement park. Starring Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson.

Zombieland: Double Tap (1 April)

Film (2019). In this sequel, we’re in the American heartland as our found family faces off against evolved zombies and fellow survivors. Starring Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson.

Dead Man Walking (4 April)

Film (1995). In this legal drama, a nun sympathises with a death-row killer and his victim’s families. Starring Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn.

Love Triangle Season 3 (6 April)

Love Triangle Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. With a double-episode premiere, five brave singles must choose from two potential suitors, sight unseen. Once they date their first pick, they move in together and build on the connection they’ve formed … until their second choice comes knocking.

The new season of Love Triangle introduces five fresh singles ready to risk it all for love, and the show’s first-ever Reunion Special, hosted by Chrishell Stause.

The Good Doctor Season 7 (31 March)

The Good Doctor. Image: Stan. Season 7 streams this week.

Series. The return of Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome, who was recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Starring Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff.

Mississippi Burning (18 March)

Film (1988). In this suspense mystery, two FBI agents with different approaches arrive in Mississippi to investigate the disappearance of civil rights activists.

Starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe.

Gangs of London Season 3 (20 March)

Gangs of London Season 3. Image: Sky. Streaming on Stan.

Series. Anyone can fall as chaos erupts in London. After a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, fan-favourite characters collide with new faces bound by blood ties, sparking brutal power struggles, unexpected alliances, and fierce rivalries. Watch the trailer.

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 (10 March)

Ten Pound Poms Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. The new season follows our Brits into 1957 on their adventure, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream.

As Kate (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts Family (Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) settle into life down under, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie hostel. Watch the trailer.

Abbé Pierre: A Century Of Devotion (11 March)

Abbé Pierre: A Century Of Devotion. Image: SND. Streaming on Stan.

Film (2023). In this biographical drama, we get the life story of Henri Grouès, AKA Abbé Pierre, from his time in the World War II Resistance to his battles against poverty and on behalf of the homeless.

Starring Benjamin Lavernhe, Emmanuelle Bercot and Michel Vuillermoz.

Long Bright River (13 March)

Long Bright River. Image: Stan.

Series. Starring Amanda Seyfried and based on the New York Times bestselling novel bu Liz Moore, this eight-part series tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighbourhood hit hard by the opioid crisis.

When a series of murders begin, Mickey realises her personal history might be related to the case. ​