Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 (10 March)

Ten Pound Poms Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. The new season follows our Brits into 1957 on their adventure, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream.

As Kate (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts Family (Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) settle into life down under, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie hostel. Watch the trailer.

Abbé Pierre: A Century Of Devotion (11 March)

Film (2023). In this biographical drama, we get the life story of Henri Grouès, AKA Abbé Pierre, from his time in the World War II Resistance to his battles against poverty and on behalf of the homeless.

Starring Benjamin Lavernhe, Emmanuelle Bercot and Michel Vuillermoz.

Long Bright River (13 March)

Long Bright River. Image: Stan.

Series. Starring Amanda Seyfried and based on the New York Times bestselling novel bu Liz Moore, this eight-part series tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighbourhood hit hard by the opioid crisis.

When a series of murders begin, Mickey realises her personal history might be related to the case. ​

Happy Valley Season 3 (16 March)

Series. We’re back in Yorkshire, England, for the continuation of this crime drama focusing on the life and work ups and downs of Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Starring Sarah lancashire and James Norton.

Stan: recently added

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (2 March)

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. Image: Stan.

Series. Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue follows the tale of nine strangers who find themselves lost in a remote Mexican jungle after their small plane travelling from Guatemala to the US crashes.

One by one, the survivors are murdered, leaving the remaining passengers to solve the terrifying mystery before they too fall victim to the killer.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 (7 March)

Series. Slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan (Mekai Curtis), Raq (Patina Miller) and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique (Joey Bada$$) is alive.

Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amid the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are.

Revealed: Craig Bellamy – Inside The Storm (9 March)

Revealed: Craig Bellamy – Inside The Storm. Image: Stan.

Documentary. Filmed over the course of the 2024 NRL season, this feature-length documentary takes fans inside the Melbourne Storm’s inner sanctum, offering unprecedented access with the club and its highly lauded leader, coach Craig Bellamy.

Amid a season that featured stunning highs and heartbreaking lows, the documentary peels back the layers of Bellamy’s persona, revealing the man behind the fire – more than the emotion-fuelled figure often seen in the coach’s box.

The Apprentice (9 March)

The Apprentice. Image: Briarcliff Entertainment. Streaming on Stan.

Film (2024)/ A young man takes over his father’s real-estate business in 1970s and 80s New York, and gets a helping hand from an infamous lawyer who helps him turn this young man into a notorious legend. Based on true events. Can you guess who it’s about yet?

Starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong.