St Kilda Film Festival announces 2024 award winners

The St Kilda Film Festival is over for another year, and with that, so is Australia’s Top Short Films Competition.
Each year, the competition receives hundreds of short film submissions from around the country, that are then assessed by a panel. The shortlisted films are then judged by a jury of festival alumni and industry experts.
Australia’s Top Short Film Competition awards a $10,000 prize for Best Short Film. Other awards include Best Director, Best Achievement in Screenplay, Best Documentary and Best Achievement in Cinematography.
Accredited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the St Kilda Film Festival is an Academy Awards qualifying event, which means award-winning films from the competition are eligible for consideration in the Short Film Awards and Documentary Short sections of the Oscars.
This year’s winner of Best Short Film award was the whimsical-sounding 21-minute The Dancing Girl and The Ballon Man, directed by David Ma and produced by Georgia Noe. The synopsis: ‘Romance blooms between a dim sum shop assistant and a street performer in Chinatown, who carries them in the safety of his balloon on a rainy night.’
Here are all the winners from the 2024 competition.
The St Kilda Film Festival 2024 short film awards winners
Best Short Film
Winner: The Dancing Girl and The Balloon Man
Director: David Ma
Producer: Georgia Noe
Under the Radar – Best Youth Short Film
Winner: Kotoba
Director: Kaede Miyamura
Producer: Evangeline Parks
Innovation Award
Winner: Yeah The Boys
Director: Stefan Hunt
Producer: Alex Taussig
Best Director
Winner: Hafekasi
Director: Annelise Hickey
Producer: Josie Baynes
Best Documentary
Winner: Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped in Black)
Director: Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch
Producer: Matthew Thorne, Patrick Graham
Best Animation
Winner: Bird Drone
Director: Radheya Jang Jegatheva
Producer: Hannah Ngo
Best Actor
Winner: Kartanya Maynard (LEAN IN)
Best Young Actor
Winner: Will Wiseman (Miriam)
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner: Dan Macarthur (Katele (mudskipper))
Best Achievement in Indigenous Filmmaking
Winner: Katele (mudskipper)
Director: John Harvey
Producer: Gillian Moody, John Harvey
Best Achievement in Screenplay
Winner: David Ma (The Dancing Girl and The Balloon Man)
Best Achievement in Editing
Winner: 14 In February
Director: Victoria Singh-Thompson
Producer: Lily Warland, Pip Smart, Anna Mannix
Best Achievement in Sound Post-Production.
Winners: Martin Gallagher & James Tate (Earwax)
Best Original Score
Winner: The Avalanches (Yeah The Boys)
For more information, head to the St Kilda Film Festival website.