Spaceballs 2: decades-in-the-making sequel confirmed by Mel Brooks

The Schwartz is strong with this one: a sequel to Mel Brooks’ cult sci-fi parody Spaceballs is officially in the works at Amazon MGM Studios.

Brooks confirmed himself that he’ll be returning to reprise his role as the wise, merchandise-savvy Yogurt (which may or may not bear a resemblance to a certain shrivelled Jedi master).

Spaceballs. Image: MGM/Hoyts Distribution.

First released in 1987, Spaceballs skewered the likes of Star Wars, Alien, and Planet of the Apes in a multi-scifi spoof.

Now the long-rumoured follow-up (which probably won’t be called The Search For More Money) appears to be targeting a 2027 theatrical release.

Watch the original 1987 Spaceballs trailer:

Comedian and actor Josh Gad (Frozen, The Book of Mormon) is set to star, co-write, and produce the film, working from a script he’s penned with frequent collaborators Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (Pokémon Detective Pikachu, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem).

The trio is teaming up with director Josh Greenbaum (Will & Harper) for what’s being described – very much in the spirit of Brooks’ meta-humour – as a ‘Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.’

While plot specifics remain classified, recent updates and rumblings from industry insiders suggest this may be more than just a tongue-in-cheek revival.

Original cast members Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis are rumoured to be returning as Lone Starr and the villainous Dark Helmet, respectively. Moranis famously stepped back from acting decades ago, only lending his voice to reprise Dark Helmet in a cameo on The Goldbergs – making a live-action return a particularly momentous event.

While Amazon MGM Studios has yet to confirm the cast, the buzz is building.

Another significant addition to the cast could be Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range), son of Bill Pullman, who is said to be playing the offspring of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa (originally portrayed by Daphne Zuniga).

Brooks, who turns 99 next year, is not only reprising his beloved role as Yogurt but will also serve as producer. The EGOT winner’s storied career includes genre-defining comedies such as The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights – though Spaceballs has long been a fan favourite for its gleeful takedown of sci-fi tropes.

Gad, meanwhile, is preparing to make his directorial debut on a Chris Farley biopic starring Paul Walter Hauser, while Samit and Hernandez were both writers for the 2024 Disney+ miniseries Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

Spaceballs: The Sequel (working title) will be produced under the Imagine Entertainment banner by Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody, alongside Gad, Brooks, and Greenbaum. Executive producers include Kevin Salter, Adam Merims, Samit, and Hernandez.

Expect more casting news and trailer teases in the lead-up to the film’s release.

Watch the announcement for Spaceballs 2 here.

Spaceballs is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video. The sequel does not yet have a confirmed release date.