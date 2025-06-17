The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature reintroduces fairies

Since The Sims 4 began expanding into the world of supernatural beings, with dedicated Expansion Packs for Vampires and Werewolves, there has been one thing on every fan’s mind: where, oh where, are the Fairies? The playable Fairy Occult, first introduced in The Sims 3: Supernatural, has long been a fan-favourite. Fans have begged. Pleaded. Now, finally, with the arrival of The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature Expansion Pack, they’re finally getting what they want.

That’s right. After all these years, The Sims 4 is finally getting Fairy Occults. While only hinted in expansion teasers, EA and Maxis have now outright confirmed the launch of Fairies in a new trailer and blog post showing off plenty of magic.

Importantly, The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature isn’t only a Fairy Occult pack. It actually revolves around connecting with Mother Nature, and appreciating the Earth. There’s elements of Island Living and Eco Lifestyle here, with players invited to live in “perfect or chaotic harmony” with the world.

Major features of The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature

Enchanted by Nature will introduce you to the world of Innisgreen, a nature-filled world of trees, bushes, flowers, and cosy homes. It’s somewhat Hobbit-coded by design, although there is also clear inspiration taken from classic fantasy and fairy art.

In Innisgreen, you’ll be able to learn the art of natural remedies, with new diseases and cures developed with the Apothecary Table. You’ll also learn to be one with nature, developing your new Natural Living Skill by foraging for ingredients or food, sleeping outside, and eating fresh fish.

If you’re keen to get even closer to nature, you can also pursue a new life as a Fairy. There are two paths you can go down in this quest – of the Harmonious Fairy, and the Discordant Fairy – with both allowing you to sprout wings and special magical abilities. Sims can be created as a Fairy, and they can also choose to pursue transformation by following clues in Innisgreen.

What’s most unique about this game’s Fairies is they run on emotions, and must absorb them to survive – so your needs will change if you become a Fairy. You can suck the emotions out of Sims, or use bottled Emotion Potions to manage your new Life State.

You can learn more about The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature on the Sims 4 website, and look forward to seeing more from this Expansion Pack ahead of its launch for PC and consoles on 10 July 2025.