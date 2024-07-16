Shaun Micallef’s back on the ABC with Eve of Destruction

The promo image for Eve of Destruction suggests we’re in for Shaun Micallef’s absurdist take on the end of the world. Perhaps some references to the the surreal disaster of unfolding US politics and a wish to be abducted by aliens.

Dressed like Arthur Dent from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, in a checkered dressing gown and holding his toothbrush, the silver-haired everyman contemplates the spaceship hovering above his house.

But the ABC’s media release for Eve of Destruction promises a much gentler offering for the brand new eight-part series that premieres on Wednesday 14 August at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

It’s a talk show.

The premise: each episode Micallef interviews two guests, asking a rather banal but potentially revealing question – If your house was about to be destroyed, what two things would you save?’

The guests? The ABC is not telling, which may or may not suggest disorganisation, and if so, the show is owning it. According to the release, it’s a talk show hosted by ‘the man everyone agrees is this country’s least experienced interviewer.’

‘“It’s a chance for the guest to set the agenda” says Shaun in an attempt to justify his own lack of preparation. “They bring into the studio the most significant items in their life; the things that they cannot imagine ever being without and I psychoanalyse them. I am not a certified therapist, but I think I can help these people.”’

‘Merv from the ABC security desk’ is also quoted: ‘“A live studio audience, a set, and the former host of Mad as Hell – this show has got it all. I’m looking forward to it. Micallef’s shows always run late and I get paid overtime!”’

Read: ABC Comedy – it’s banter that rules the roost

The actor, comedian, producer and author is most recognisable for hosting the award-winning satirical news show Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, which he did for 10 years until 2022. At the end of that fifteenth and final season, he looked exhausted and frankly disgusted by the state of the world, though visibly hopeful that the demise of former PM Scott Morrison two months earlier would see adults back in charge in Australia.

Then Micallef disappeared for a while, presumably for a good lie-down. (He said at the time he was still happy to mentor and produce, but tired of fronting.)

In the First Look trailer for Eve of Destruction, Micallef quips: ‘Two years ago I resigned from television to make way for bright new talent here at the ABC. As it turned out, there wasn’t any, so I’m back doing a new show.’

But what can we expect? As Micallef says in the non-revealing trailer: ‘Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman – all, hopefully, will be watching the show, if they’re at home and have nothing to do that night.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

As ScreenHub critic and comedy commentator Anthony Morris recently bemoaned, the last decade has seen ABC comedy dominated by cheap and cheerful ‘banter’ and game shows, rather than the more creatively adventurous and expensive scripted comedy drama and sketch shows of yore.

But fans of Micallef will say, as I do, that if we must have bare-bones shaky sets and familiar talking heads, please let it be hosted by this clown.

Eve of Destruction is commissioned by the ABC. It’s an ITV Studios Australia, Giant Baby and ABC co-production. Executive Producers are Shaun Micallef and Peter Beck, with ABC Executive Producer Michiko Smith and ABC Head of Entertainment, Rachel Millar.

Eve of Destruction will premiere on Wednesday 14 August at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.