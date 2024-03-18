SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Sisi – Season 3 (21 March. Seasons 1 & 2 currently available)

The much loved and riveting German historical drama returns with its reimagining of the love story between 19th century Austrian Empress Elisabeth (Dominique Devenport), nicknamed ‘Sisi’, and her husband, Emperor Franz (Jannik Schümann). In Season 3, during times of political turmoil Sisi frees her nine-year old son, crown prince Rudolf, from his military training, which Franz has ordered against her will.

To protect her son, the empress chooses the path with the largest resistance and turns her back on the imperial palace. On their getaway Rudolf and his mother make new friends, experience adventures on a small island and in Paris. Whilst the labor troubles in Vienna increase and the monarchical balance of power in Europe shifts, the emperor couple face their yet biggest and most crucial test.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Recently added

Ten Year Old Tom – Seasons 1 & 2 (11 March)

Animated comedy series in which ten-year-old Tom tries to avoid being corrupted by the adult world all around him. Voice actors include John Malkovich, Gillian Jacobs and Jennifer Coolidge.

Babylon Berlin – Seasons 1-4 (14 March)

Acclaimed German series, set in Berlin 1929 – a place and time of radical upheaval and change. Part noir, part spy thriller, part historical drama, based on the Gereon Rath novels by Volter Kutsher. Starring Volker Bruch, Liv Lisa Fries and Peter Kurth.

Babylon Berlin. Image: SBS On Demand.

Read: Triple Oh! SBS on Demand review: wryly funny adventures

The Vanishing Triangle – Season 1 (7 March)

Based on a true story, the term ‘Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle’ was coined by the Irish media in relation to the unexplained disappearance of six women in a specific area of Ireland during the 1990s. This crime drama series follows investigative journalist Lisa Wallace (India Mullen) who publishes an article about her mother’s murder, which sparks the disappearance of Amy Reynolds.

She and Detective David Burkely (Allen Leech) work together to find Amy, with their investigation taking them around Ireland, as more girls go missing. Lisa believes the same man who murdered her mother twenty years ago is responsible.

Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosely (6 March)

Dr Michael Mosley is back in Australia to wake the nation up to the dangers of poor sleep with his eye-opening new three-part series. Australia’s Sleep Revolution exposes the magnitude of Australia’s growing sleep crisis – with up to 40% of the population experiencing inadequate sleep, an estimated 15% suffering from chronic insomnia, and approximately 20% of people fitting the diagnosis for sleep apnoea.

The deeply personal series sees Dr. Mosley, a chronic insomniac, join some of the nation’s poorest sleepers as they put their bodies on the line to trial a pioneering eight-week sleep treatment program developed by the Flinders University Sleep Institute.

Screw (1 March)

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Nina Sosanya in Screw. Image: Mark Mainz/ SBS.

UK series. The diverse team of officers in charge at Long Marsh men’s prison each have their own unique take on the job. Blackly comic, refreshingly absurd, and violently shocking. In charge of C-Wing is Leigh Henry (Nina Sosanya), a career officer who’d do anything for her prisoners. But Leigh has a secret that, if discovered, could cost her the job – and even her liberty.

With the arrival of fiery new recruit Rose Gill (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), part of the Governor’s plot to replace long-time staff with cheap fresh meat, Leigh must risk everything in her fight to hold onto the job that defines her.