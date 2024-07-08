SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

News

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on SBS On Demand from 8 to 14 July 2024.
8 Jul 2024
Paul Dalgarno
The Palace. Image: SBS.

New to SBS On Demand this week

Little J & Big Cuz – Season 4 (8 July)

Series. Five-year-old Little J and his ten-year old cousin Big Cuz are back to learn some more about culture, community and country. Living with Nanna and Old Dog, they continue to explore Saltwater, Desert and Freshwater Country, exploring what it means to be an Indigenous Australian. Starring Miranda Tapsell and Deborah Mailman.

Couples Therapy – Season 4a (9 July)

Series. Therapist Orna Guralnik is back to guide four couples through the 20-week therapy program.

The Palace – Season 1 (11 July)

Series. It’s 1988 and the German Democratic Republic is in cruise mode. As the 40th anniversary of the Republic nears, the Friedrichstadt-Palast dancers have their minds trained on one thing only: their spectacular Jubilee show.

Recently added to SBS On Demand

Under the Banner of Heaven – Season 1 (3 July)

Series. Latter-day Saint police detective Jeb Pyre has his faith challenged when he has to investigate a brutal mother-and-daughter murder linked to his church. Based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 non-fiction book of the same name. Starring Andrew Garfield.

Hudson & Rex – Seasons 3-6 (6 July)

Series. Former K9 dog Rex and detective Hudson are bark/ back to tackle more crimes. As per always, the duo will sink their teeth into the toughest of crimes.

Plat du Tour – Season 5 (30 June)

Top chef Guillaume Brahimi takes us back to the wonders of French and Italian cuisine, with the Tour de France as both backdrop and inspiration. As always, expect some delicious dishes made from local produce, some words with local artisans and the breathtaking backdrop of Le Tour.

Plat du Tour – Season 5 premieres Sunday 30 June on SBS On Demand with new episodes daily. Episodes air on SBS Food weekly on Thursday 18 July and 25 July at 8:30PM. Seasons 1-4 are now streaming.

The Cook Up With Adam Liaw – Season 7 (SBS Food, 24 June)

A new line-up of familiar faces for a fabulous new season of heart-warming meals and friendly conversation with Adam Liaw. Every weeknight, two foodie friends join Adam. Chefs, comedians, authors, journalists, singers, actors, sports personalities, and everything in between: if they love food and a chat, Adam welcomes them into the kitchen.

The Nine Lives Of … (SBS Viceland, 29 June)

The untold stories of how our favourite icons have struggled, been cancelled, screwed up, or fallen, only to rise again. From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Dave Chappelle, Paris Hilton and Tiger Woods, this season covers the lows and highs of the people who have established themselves as the best of the best – despite facing crises that would cause others to crumble.

The Arc de Triomphe: A Nation’s Passion (30 June)

Documentary. Mornings of parades, afternoons of riots and evenings of jubilation. At the heart of one of the most beautiful urban environments in the world, the Arc de Triomphe is an enigmatic structure. Its original purpose and meaning has been subverted, diverted or betrayed, and it remains a witness to historic moments ranging from the Napoleonic Empire’s victories, to the Tour de France and the World Cup.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

