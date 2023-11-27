News

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming December 2023

From Everyone Else Burns to Something Undone - your guide to the December highlights on SBS On Demand.
27 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Everyone Else Burns. Image: SBS On Demand.

Your guide to the best new shows coming to SBS On Demand in December.

7 Dec

The Doll Factory

A new series, based on the novel of the same name, starring Esme Creed-Miles, Mirren Mack and Éanna Hardwicke. Six episodes available.

Everyone Else Burns

A coming-of-age comedy centred on a British family and their conservative Christian sect. A mother, father, teenage daughter and tween son have to contend with personal ambition, morality, university, bullying, and the (possible) end of the world.

Prisoner

A down-at-heel Danish prison faces closure unless it can turn itself around and start gaining better publicity. Six episodes available.

14 Dec

Monterossi

An Italian series in which TV writer Carlo Monterossi has just decided to abandon his successful show when a hitman arrives at his door, sparking a whole new set of questions. Six episodes available.

21 Dec

Snow

In this German thriller, a doctor moves with her family to the mountain village of Rotten to help her asthmatic ten-year-old daughter’s health but, when a long-buried corpse appears in a melting glacier, the mysteries start multiplying. Six episodes available.

27 Dec

Letterkenny: Season 12

Letterkenny: Season 12. Image: SBS On Demand.

In this Canadian comedy series, the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players continue to fight in their attempts to better each other. Six episodes available.

28 Dec

Pagan Peak: Season 3

Investigators Ellie Stocker and Gedeon Winter are now become bitter enemies and, a number of brutal murders take place on the German-Austrian borderlands, things are getting even more complicated. Eight episodes available.

Something Undone

Canadian true-crime podcasters Jo and Farid delve into the 1980s slaughter of a family of five, inadvertently uncovering a dark family secret that ruthlessly haunts Jo. Ten episodes available.

The Cinderella Murder

In this Belgian series, 12 jurors have to reach a decision on a mysterious murder case but their private lives start interfering with their views on the case. Eight episodes available.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

