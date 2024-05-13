SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

Rosa’s Wedding (13 May)

Film. Spanish comedy. A woman caught up in the drama of her family and work decides to finally take charge of her life by getting married to herself. Directed by Icíar Bollaín, starring Candela Peña, Nathalie Poza, Ramón Barea.

Black Bear (14 May)

Film. A filmmaker suffering from a lack of inspiration retreats to an isolated lake house, where she manipulates and controls her hosts in an attempt to create a work of art. Directed and written by Lawrence Michael Levine, starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon.

Alone Australia – Season 2 (new episode, Wednesday 15 May)

The record-breaking smash hit survival series Alone Australia returns. This time, 10 Australian survivalists will be dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu), where they face the ultimate test of human will. In this episode, New Zealand’s wild weather, lack of food and some bad luck force all of the contestants to dig deep.

The Story Of My Wife (15 May)

Film. Jakob is captain of an ocean-going ship. One day, he makes a bet with a friend in a café: that he will marry the first woman who crosses the threshold. Directed by Ildikó Enyedi, starring Léa Seydoux, Gijs Naber, Louis Garrel.

The Nest (16 May)

Film. An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s. Directed and written by Sean Durkin, starring Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche.

The Dry – Season 2 (16 May)

Series. Shiv’s 36 and 7 months sober. She’s determined to get sobriety right this time and steer clear of all her old temptations and triggers. But what if the biggest threat to Shiv’s stability turns out to be closer to home? Giving up alcohol is one thing… but what about giving up her dysfunctional family?

Gloria Bell (17 May)

Film: A free-spirited divorcee spends her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. She soon finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with the joys of budding love and the complications of dating. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, starring Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera.

Recently added to SBS on Demand

Swift Street – new episodes

This action-packed drama follows 21-year-old street smart Elsie who must team up with her jaded old-school hustler father to get him out of a $26k debt and save him from a merciless crime boss. In this episode, Elsie seeks out her estranged mother Moreblessing for help, while Robert worries Elsie might abandon him.

Our Law – Season 2 (SBS & NITV)

This eight-part docu series continues to break new ground, privy to frontline police operations, squad-car conversations, high stakes decision making and the powerful personal journeys of First Nations police officers and recruits around Australia.

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window And Disappeared

Film. Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Jonas Jonasson, this is the unlikely story of a 100-year-old man who decides it’s not too late to start over. Directed by Felix Herngren, starring Robert Gustafsson, Iwar Wilklander, David Wiberg.

A Piece of My Heart

Film. 30-something Isabella visits her hometown to celebrate her dad’s 60th birthday. She feels like a winner until she discovers her friend is engaged to her ex. Directed by Edward Af Sillén, starring Malin Akerman, Christian Hillborg, Marie Richardson.

Helsinki Crimes Season 2

Sergeant Timo Harjunpää and his partner Onerva Nykänen come across some unusual cases. A young man is running a love scam and is in love with his boss. A gang war between youths rages between East Helsinki and Espoo. A man sneaks into homes to lie next to women and couples at night.