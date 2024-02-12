News

SBS On Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on SBS On Demand from 12 to 18 February in Australia.
12 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

The Matchmakers. Image: SBS.

New this week

Chasing the Dragon (12 Jan)

Film. Crippled Ho comes to Hong Kong as an illegal immigrant in 1963 and establishes an underworld empire. Starring Donnie Yen, Andy Lau and Philip Keung.

The Matchmakers (14 Feb)

New documentary series exploring the private worlds of three of Australia’s most successful cultural matchmakers.

Estonia (15 Feb)

Drama series based on the real-life disaster of the car ferry MS Estonia in 1994, in which 852 people died, and the subsequent accident investigation.

Added last week

Triple Oh! (8 Feb)

A new Australian comedy-drama series based on true events, following the lives saved and lost by two paramedics. Starring Brooke Satchwell and Tahlee Fereday.

Dopesick (8 Feb)

Eight-episode series exploring the company that triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Ride On (10 Feb)

Film. A stuntman who has seen better days asks for help from his estranged daughter when he discovers his much-loved stunt horse is to be auctioned off. Starring Jackie Chan, Haocun Liu and Kevin Guo.

Handmaiden (10 Feb)

Film. In 1930s Korea, a woman is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress who has no idea she’s involved in a plan to steal her fortune. Starring Kim Tae-ri, Kim Min-hae and Jo Jin-woong.

Taste (11 Feb)

Film. A woman finds out her grandmother has terminal lung cancer, and that her family had decided to conceal the diagnosis from her. Starring Awkwafina, Shu Zhen Zhao and Tzi Ma.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

