SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything (21 April)

Who were Henry VIII’s Grooms of the Stool? What did the very first meme say? What do Cilla Black, Pete Tong and Nelson Mandela have in common? All these questions and more will be answered in The Big Fat Quiz of Everything. Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by Harry Hill, David Mitchell, Roisin Conaty, Sophie Willan, Josh Pugh and Fatiha ElGhorri as they battle it out to see who knows the most about …everything!

Guy Martin: Top Gun (22 April)

Documentary. Motorcycling legend Guy Martin trains to fly a classic fighter jet and explores the jet engine’s history, He builds a jet in a day and examines climate-friendly alternatives. The show culminates with Guy flying through the Swiss Alps, testing if he has the skills to be a real-life Top Gun. Watch the trailer.

Weight Of The World (23 April)

Documentary. As drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, known as GLP-1s, skyrocket in popularity as weight loss solutions, The New York Times examines the profound cultural shift they are triggering. Following the journeys of three individuals who are taking the medication, the film explores how 40 years of diet obsession and America’s fraught relationship with weight brought us to this moment.

My Brilliant Friend Season 4 (23 April)

Series. This fourth season delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 80s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Elena is preoccupied by the painful separation from Pietro, the success of her novel, and her tumultuous relationship with Nino. She yearns to reclaim lost time with her daughters, who now seem more obedient to Pietro’s parents.

Pandore Season 2 (24 April)

Series. Pandore is a thriller exploring the escalating clash between justice, politics media and big tech. The story resumes two years after the events of the first season of this Belgian drama with Mark as the Minister for Justice and Claire running her own law firm.

Starring Anne Coesens, Yoann Banc, Edwige Baily and Myriem Akheddiou.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The Secret DNA of Us (17 April)

Series. The series puts host Marc Fennell, journalist Rae Johnston and ancestry expert Brad Argent on the ground in four communities and uses DNA results to identify surprising common ancestors, unknown ethnicities and solve family mysteries.

Across four episodes, the series visits Bairnsdale (Vic), Surry Hills (NSW), Geelong (Vic) and Bathurst (NSW) and in seemingly ordinary places there are extraordinary discoveries. Watch the trailer.

Venice: Building Beauty From A Swamp (19 April)

Documentary. Venice, one of the world’s most beautiful cities, was born of a peculiar idea: the desire to build a city in the middle of the water. Emerging 1,500 years ago out of the mud of a marshy lagoon, Venice has managed to rise above the sea’s challenges ever since.

Over the centuries, Venice has had to invent and innovate, finding new technical solutions to keep the city vital, vibrant, and dry without sacrificing its soul. How did such an unlikely architectural masterpiece as Venice happen in the first place?

Pose Season 3 (19 April)

Series. In the final season of Pose, time flashes forward to 1994. Blanca struggles to balance being a mother, a present partner to her new love and a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.