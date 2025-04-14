SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

The Secret DNA of Us (17 April)

The Secret DNA of US. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The series puts host Marc Fennell, journalist Rae Johnston and ancestry expert Brad Argent on the ground in four communities and uses DNA results to identify surprising common ancestors, unknown ethnicities and solve family mysteries.

Across four episodes, the series visits Bairnsdale (Vic), Surry Hills (NSW), Geelong (Vic) and Bathurst (NSW) and in seemingly ordinary places there are extraordinary discoveries. Watch the trailer.

William And Harry: The Unseen Photos (18 April)

Documentary. Drawing on hundreds of unseen press photos, eye-witness interviews and expert analysis, this documentary reveals how the seeds for Prince Harry’s exit from royal life – and the rift with his brother the future King William – were sown when their late mother Diana joined the family more than 40 years ago.

Venice: Building Beauty From A Swamp (19 April)

Documentary. Venice, one of the world’s most beautiful cities, was born of a peculiar idea: the desire to build a city in the middle of the water. Emerging 1,500 years ago out of the mud of a marshy lagoon, Venice has managed to rise above the sea’s challenges ever since.

Over the centuries, Venice has had to invent and innovate, finding new technical solutions to keep the city vital, vibrant, and dry without sacrificing its soul. How did such an unlikely architectural masterpiece as Venice happen in the first place?

Pose Season 3 (19 April)

Pose. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. In the final season of Pose, time flashes forward to 1994. Blanca struggles to balance being a mother, a present partner to her new love and a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Snow (1 April)

Snow. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. A mystery thriller series set in the age of the climate crisis with a terrifying scenario at its core: what if nature finally demands the respect it is owed?

To save her daughter, a mother must leave her rational world views behind.

James May: Our Man in … Japan (1 April)

Series. James May has always been intrigued by the idea of Japan; yet this nation and its culture remains a complete mystery to him. Now he’s on a one-man mission to immerse himself in its society, places, and people in a bid to unlock its extraordinary secrets and gain a genuine understanding into why this unique land and its people are the way they are.

Eurostar: Minding the Gap (2 April)

Documentary. The Eurostar: for 30 years this unique train line has zipped passengers between Paris and London in just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Come aboard the Eurostar and see what it takes to build and operate an international rail line that traverses the complex Channel Tunnel, accompanied by on-board staff, engineers, and technicians.

Are You Autistic? (2 April)

Documentary. The past 5 years has seen a huge increase in the numbers of people with an autism diagnosis and there are currently over 170,000 people in the UK waiting for assessment.

Research in the field is moving fast and NHS GP Dr Claire Taylor wants to update her knowledge so she can better help if you think you are autistic.

Sydney’s Super Tunnel Season 2 (3 April)

An extraordinary behind-the-scenes series capturing the construction of the next colossal stage of Sydney Metro, one of the world’s biggest railway projects.

Filmed over seven years, Sydney’s Super Tunnel was granted unprecedented access to this world-scale mega project, capturing the human spirit of the massive engineering challenge facing more than 50,000 workers.

Secrets of Polygamy (4 April)

Docuseries. Investigator Matt Browning exposes the shocking realities of life within polygamist societies, such as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), the Kingston clan and the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB).