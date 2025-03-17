SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Travel Man Season 13 (18 March)

Series. Comedian Joe Lycett and a celebrity guest spend 48 hours in a popular city around the world. In Episode One, Lycett and comedian David O’Doherty head to Malaga, on Spain’s Costa Del Sol, for a fast and funny two-day trial of the best the Costa has to offer.

In Bruges (19 March)

In Bruges. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film (2008). After a job gone wrong, hitman Ray and his partner await orders from their ruthless boss in Bruges, Belgium, the last place in the world Ray wants to be. The award-winning black comedy stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ciarán Hinds. Watch the trailer.

Icebreaker (20 March)

Series. This Finnish drama starring Jessica Grabowsky was created by Mia Ylönen, who is also the creator of Codename: Annika, available now on SBS On Demand. In Icebreaker, Ylönen plays with confined spaces, desolate surroundings and otherworldly traditions to send chills down the spine. An icebreaker is stranded in a winter storm on the longest, darkest night of the year.

Super Ships: A Revolution at Sea (20 March)

Documentary. Almost every year, cruise lines launch liners whose characteristics surpass those of the previous: larger, for more passengers, and with more swimming pools and entertainment equipment on board. But with more and more port cities thinking about banning these polluting sea giants, can they reduce emissions in time? Will green and sustainable cruises become popular instead?

Breaking Point (20 March)

Series. Shots are fired at the ‘Sunshine City’ shopping mall, a place where people from all walks of life go about their business. Over the course of six episodes, we follow different employees as their days spiral out of control. But which one will reach their breaking point and become the shooter?

War Miners: The Covert Mission Beneath Arras (22 March)

Documentary. At a war council in 1916, the French and British approved a top-secret mission requiring extensive manpower. Four-hundred New Zealand miners, who had volunteered for the British Army, were sent to Arras, France.

Their orders: to dig tunnels connecting the old quarries in preparation for a surprise attack against German forces. Major John Evelyn Duigan led this unique company of men, aged 30 to 50. If their mission succeeded, they would save the lives of many soldiers.

SBS On Demand: recently added

24 Hours in Emergency Season 19 (10 March)

Series. The award-winning documentary series returns at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham – one of the busiest A&E departments in Europe, where stories of life, love and loss unfold every day.

Memory Bites with Matt Moran (10 March)

Memory Bites with Matt Moran. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The chef and restaurateur transports beloved famous faces back to pivotal moments in their life through the power of heart-warming recipes and conversation.

He uses a ‘memory box’ to reveal surprising relics that speak to the special memories of guests including actress and TV personality Pia Miranda, comedian Ross Noble, singer and songwriter Christine Anu, actor Richard Roxburgh, entertainer Courtney Act, and iconic actress Danielle Cormack.

From ScreenHub’s review:

‘If there’s one thing SBS excels at, it’s finding ways to take local celebrities on a journey. Sometimes the journey is to visit their own past (Who Do You Think You Are?), sometimes it’s to another country to visit their own past (Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey), and sometimes it’s around scenic locations to visit Australia’s past (Great Australian Walks). Now, with Memory Bites, the pasts of a group of celebrities are once again under the microscope – only this time, the journey’s being taken by their taste buds.’ Read more …