SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

24 Hours in Emergency Season 19 (10 March)

Series. The award-winning documentary series returns at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham – one of the busiest A&E departments in Europe, where stories of life, love and loss unfold every day.

Myths: The Greatest Mysteries of Humanity Season 3 (10 March)

Series. Myths have captivated us for thousands of years. Across the globe, researchers are working to solve the greatest mysteries of all time.

In each episode of Myths: The Greatest Mysteries of Humanity, scientists uncover ancient tombs, examine artefacts, and go on expeditions in search of the origins of historical legends and myths.

Memory Bites with Matt Moran (10 March)

Memory Bites with Matt Moran. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The chef and restaurateur transports beloved famous faces back to pivotal moments in their life through the power of heart-warming recipes and conversation.

He uses a ‘memory box’ to reveal surprising relics that speak to the special memories of guests including actress and TV personality Pia Miranda, comedian Ross Noble, singer and songwriter Christine Anu, actor Richard Roxburgh, entertainer Courtney Act, and iconic actress Danielle Cormack.

Watch the trailer.

Hostage Rescue (11 March)

Series. Real-life stories of hostages in peril, and the brave heroes who risk everything to save them.

Cobra Season 3 (13 March)

Cobra Season 3. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration meets with grave consequences, just as his popularity is plummeting in light of a controversial police-protest bill.

Earth: A Year in Orbit (13 March)

Documentary. Following the biggest stories of 2024 through awe-inspiring satellite images from space, we gain unique insights into the beauty and vulnerability of our planet and humanity, revealing hidden truths behind the year’s headlines. F

rom space, the major events of the year are seen in a global, connected perspective. Each key story is then unpacked through news archive, user-generated material, and commentary from our experts and key witnesses back on Earth to bring the incredible images to life.

Blenheim: The People Behind The Palace (15 March)

Four-part series. It’s spring in Oxfordshire, and at 300-year-old Blenheim Palace, the staff are preparing to open for another busy season. The Palace, a private residence of the 12th Duke of Marlborough, is the only non-royal palace in England and opened its doors to the public in 1950, in order to raise funds to conserve and maintain the palace and its estate.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 (5 March)

Am I Being Unreasonable? Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The award-winning off-kilter British comedy thriller returns with laughs and plots twists aplenty after the revelation Nic (Daisy May Cooper) not so accidentally killed her lover Alex (David Fynn). The new season begins where the previous one left Nic … mid panic attack.

Has Nic got away with murder? Possibly. And has she raised her son Ollie (Lennie Rush) to follow in her footsteps? That’s the worry. Kicked out of the family home, Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with not so trustworthy best friend Jen (Selin Hizli).

Australia: An Unofficial History (5 March)

Australia: An Unofficial History. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series (three parts). Journey back in time with screen legend and two-time Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver to uncover a forgotten vault of 1970s films in this compelling new SBS series. Weaver is joined by an all-star cast of commentators who react to each film through a contemporary lens, including filmmaker Phillip Noyce AO, cultural critics Benjamin Law and Jan Fran, comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, broadcaster Leila Gurruwiwi, actress Rachael Maza and pioneering Indigenous activist Dr. Gary Foley.

Watch the trailer.