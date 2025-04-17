SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming May 2025

SBS On Demand: new in May

The Black Forest Murders (8 May)

Miniseries. This drama combines the events of real-life criminal cases, which rocked Germany, into a gripping fictional police drama focusing on the meticulous work and psychological toll on those involved in investigations.

A young woman goes missing. After an intensive search, her body is found, beaten to death. Detective Barbara Kramer (Nina Kunzendorf) from the police in Lauburg, Baden-Württemberg, and her team, including Thomas Riedle (Tilman Strauß) begin the search for the perpetrator, talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Sherlock & Daughter (8 May)

Series. In this eight episode series, the great detective Sherlock Holmes finds himself in a most unusual state: extortion. He is stymied, unable to investigate a recent spate of high-profile kidnappings lest he incur the wrath of a mysterious criminal syndicate who have taken hostage his dearest friends, Doctor Watson and Mrs. Hudson.

Meanwhile, a young American woman named Amelia Rojas travels across the world after a murder in her home in California, intent on meeting the famed detective with whom she claims a startling connection.

Starring David Thewlis and Blu Hunt in the titular roles.

Who Do You Think You Are? Australia Season 16 (13 May)

Series. Join eight prominent Australians in the adventure of a lifetime as they mine their family lineage for ancestral gold.

The cast of Season 16 includes Tom Gleeson, Patrick Brammall, Camilla Franks, Gina Chick, Matt Nable, Claudia Karvan, Mark Coles Smith and Marc Fennell.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 (14–18 May)

SBS’s exclusive coverage airs LIVE from Wednesday 14–Sunday 18 May at 5:00am AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand. Catch all the behind-the-scenes action and exclusive insights during the Access All Areas prime time Eurovision event coverage from Friday 16–Sunday 18 May at 7:30pm AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Join TV Week Logie-award winning presenter Tony Armstrong and multi-hyphenate entertainer and global icon Courtney Act as the new dynamic duo teaming up to take the helm of the commentary booth in their inaugural year at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Hub is already active on SBS On Demand.

Killing Sherlock with Lucy Worsley (15 May)

Series. Sherlock Holmes is arguably the most famous detective in the world, featuring in more than 60 original stories, and countless adaptions. For more than a century, he’s intrigued and excited his fans with his intellect and powers of deduction.

He made his author, Arthur Conan Doyle, rich and famous. But the writer came to hate his fictional character. Over the course of three episodes, historian and lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan Lucy Worsley investigates this curious love-hate relationship between Holmes and Doyle: detective and author.

Dark Winds Season 3 (15 May)

Dark Winds Season 3. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Two Navajo police officers are forced to challenge their own spiritual beliefs when they search for clues in a double murder case in this series set in America’s southwest in the 1970s.

Starring Zahn McClarnon as Lt. Joe Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon as Sgt. Jim Chee with Jenna Elfmann joining the cast for the third season in the role of FBI Agent Sylvia Washington.

The Man Who Died Season 2 (22 May)

Series. In this darkly comic crime thriller, Finnish mushroom entrepreneur Jaakko had been sleepwalking through life until a diagnosis, an affair and threats from the local mushroom mafia turned his world upside down.

As the second season begins, Jaakko finds himself unexpectedly still alive. But how and for how long? The clock is ticking as he tries to take back control of his business and push on in pursuit of a killer.

Starring Jussi Vatanen, Kati Outinen and Natsumi Kuroda.

Couples Therapy Season 4B

Series. The series follows world-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she deftly guides couples through real-life therapy sessions.

The series brings viewers into the intimate sessions to witness the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors. Couples Therapy S4b, invites viewers back to the couch, where Orna navigates a thorny brew of recriminations, conflict and painful truths with four new couples.

The Veil (27 May)

Series. This international spy thriller series explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert a potential disaster.

Elisabeth Moss stars as Imogen Salter and Yumna Marwain as Adilah El Idrissi. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The Secret DNA of Us (17 April)

The Secret DNA of US. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The series puts host Marc Fennell, journalist Rae Johnston and ancestry expert Brad Argent on the ground in four communities and uses DNA results to identify surprising common ancestors, unknown ethnicities and solve family mysteries.

Across four episodes, the series visits Bairnsdale (Vic), Surry Hills (NSW), Geelong (Vic) and Bathurst (NSW) and in seemingly ordinary places there are extraordinary discoveries. Watch the trailer.

Pose Season 3 (19 April)

Pose. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. In the final season of Pose, time flashes forward to 1994. Blanca struggles to balance being a mother, a present partner to her new love and a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.