SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming June 2025

SBS On Demand: streaming in June

The Point (3 June)

The Point. Image: NITV. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Marking a decade on air, The Point continues to bring Indigenous perspectives to the centre of national conversations, platforming diverse voices from across the continent.

Each week, host John Paul Janke, a proud Wuthathi and Meriam man, joins expert panellists, community leaders and decision-makers to explore issues that matter most to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

This season features one-hour issues-based panel shows, alternating between episodes filmed in community and in studio on Cammeraygal Land in Sydney.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 (12 June)

Series. Former homicide detective Harry Bosch has moved on to a new chapter as a private investigator and working with one time enemy, the brilliant defense attorney Honey ‘Money’ Chandler. They work together to find justice. Meanwhile, Bosch’s daughter Maddie is starting her career in law enforcement with the LAPD.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.

La Storia (12 June)

La Storia. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on Elsa Morante’s bestselling novel, La Storia is the tale of Ida Ramundo, a widow and the mother of teenager Nino in Rome during World War II.

Ida has a secret, she is of Jewish descent. When she is assaulted by a German soldier, things turn from bad to worse, In pain, dismay and ashamed, Ida discovers she is pregnant and nine months later gives birth to another boy, who will be lovingly nicknamed Useppe.

Starring Jasmine Trinca.

Blinded Season 3 (19 June)

Series. Returning to the high-stakes world of investigative journalist Beatrice Farkas, the third season of contemporary financial thriller Blinded follows Bea and her new colleague Karim Abassi.

Together they dig into a telecom company building 5G networks in the Middle East and bribing Taliban warlords, a brand-new high-tech hospital run by an unscrupulous consultancy company, as well as a controversial and corrupt education business group. At the same time Karim and Bea form a close relationship, both professionally and privately, best described as a dangerous mix of romance, cooperation, competition and deceit.

Starring Julia Ragnarsson and Maxwell Cunningham.

Families Like Ours (20 June)

Families Like Ours. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The first television series from Thomas Vinterberg, director of the Academy Award-winning film Another Round.

The drama considers what might happen if an entire country had to be evacuated, scattering the population across the globe and turning Vinterberg’s home nation of Denmark into just a memory.

Set in a not-too-distant future, the rising water levels can no longer be ignored and Denmark needs to be evacuated. As people disperse in all directions, they must bid farewell to what they love, what they know, and who they are. Slowly but steadily, everything changes. All property becomes worthless, all fortunes shift, and luck favours only a few.

Starring Amaryllis August, Paprika Steen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas. Watch the trailer.

Hunt For Truth: Tasmanian Tiger Verdict (26 June)

Documentary. The hit SBS documentary series Hunt for Truth: Tasmanian Tiger returns for a final, gripping instalment, chasing fresh clues, investigating compelling new evidence, and delivering a long-awaited verdict on one of the world’s greatest wildlife mysteries.

Tim Noonan leads viewers on a wild and emotional journey into the mystery of the thylacine, the legendary Tasmanian tiger.

Black Daisies (26 June)

Series. Amid the echoes of a small town’s past, geologist Lena faces her worst fear when her estranged teenage daughter Ada vanishes alongside kindergarten children in her care.

Returning to her hometown, Lena partners with Rafal, a childhood friend, now a policeman. Together, they uncover a chilling link to a local businesswoman with a dark facade of philanthropy and a connection with an eccentric scientist.

Starring Karolina Kominek and Alicja Wieniawa-Narkiewicz.

Iris (26 June)

Series. I this French comedy from Doria Tillier, a teacher called Iris disagrees about everything all the time and with everyone. Under these kinds of conditions, how can she meet a man who understands her?