SBS On Demand: best new shows & films streaming February 2025

SBS On Demand: new in February

1 Feb

South Park – Seasons 1–15

Series. South Park has been an audience favourite since SBS launched the irreverent, animated series in Australia in 1998. So, it warrants its place in the spotlight in the 50 years of broadcasting celebrations for SBS in 2025. The off-colour adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman, four elementary school boys in South Park, Colorado, do not grow old. Watch them all or zero in on favourite episodes – as Cartman might say: ‘kewl’.

6 Feb

Sisi – Season 4

Sisi – Season 4. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The final season of the drama based on the 19th-century life of Empress Sisi (Elisabeth) of Austria. After the death of her father, Sisi (Dominique Devenport) challenges Bavaria’s best jockey to a spectacular horse race at Munich’s Oktoberfest in order to save the family home, Possenhofen Castle. Seasons 1–3 are available now on SBS On Demand.

14 Feb

Pose – Seasons 1–3

Pose. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Set in New York City and spanning 1987 to 1994, Pose is a glorious and poignant musical drama exploring the juxtaposition of different segments of life and society in New York, including the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

With a large recurring cast of LGBTIQ+ actors, Pose was also recognised at launch for featuring the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles in a scripted series: including Michaela Jae Rodriguez (who then won the 2022 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama), Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Hailie Sahar.

23 Feb

The Oscar Goes To …

This collection celebrates the variety of some of the Academy Award winners and nominees of years gone by, with titles including:

Argo (2012) – Winner: Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay and Best Achievement in Film Editing. Director Ben Affleck also stars alongside Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin and John Goodman.

Fame (1980) – Winner: Best Music, Original Song and Best Music, Original Score. Stars Eddie Barth, Irene Cara, Lee Curreri and Laura Dean. Director Alan Parker.

Goodfellas (1990) – Winner of the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Joe Pesci). Also stars Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Lorraine Bracco. Director Martin Scorsese.

Shaft (1971) – Winner: Best Music, Original Song. Stars Richard Roundtree, Moses Gunn, Charles Cioffi and Christopher St. John. Director Gordon Parks.

26 Feb

Shoresy – Season 4

Series. The hockey-centric comedy series continues to follow the foul-mouthed, fan favourite character Shoresy (series creator Jared Keeso) and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organisation (aka The NOSHO). As the story resumes, Shoresy is exploring life after hockey and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs are contending with the distractions of summer.

The Jury Murder Trial

Series. This British production inspired the SBS Australian commission The Jury: Death on the Staircase which is available now on SBS On Demand. The Jury Murder Trial asks how much can we trust our justice system? In this landmark experiment, a real-life murder trial is restaged in front of two juries of ordinary people.

Rogue Heroes – Season 2

Series. Written and created for television by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, This Town, Taboo), and originally inspired by Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the smash-hit series Rogue Heroes returns for a second season with the troops in Spring 1943. Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s capture, and now attention must turn from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

Starring Jack O’Connell, Connor Swindells, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West. Watch the trailer.

27 Feb

Boiling Point

Boiling Point. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. A head chef and her team juggle the challenges of running a new restaurant and their tumultuous personal lives. A visceral tv drama adaption following on from the hit film of the same name. Eight months after her mentor Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) suffered a heart attack, Carly (Vinette Robinson) is battling to forge a name for new Dalston restaurant Point North alongside her old kitchen crew.