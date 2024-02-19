News

Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Prime video from 19 to 25 February in Australia.
19 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Image: Prime Video.

New this week

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (19 Feb)

The story of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, from his early life in Greece to two-time NBA league MVP.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (23 Feb)

Animated series starring Kieran Culkin and Natasha Lyonne, about alien doctors who specialise in rare sci-fi ailments.

Added last week

Five Blind Dates (13 Feb)

In this film, a fortune teller tells a woman she will meet her true love on one of the next five dates. Stars Shuang Hu.

You Hurt My Feelings (13 Feb)

In this film, a novelist’s marriage nosedives when she overhears her husband giving an honest review of her latest book. Stars Amber Tamblyn and David Cross.

This Is Me…Now (16 Feb)

Film. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez star in this love story co-written by Lopez.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

