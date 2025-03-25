Prime Video: new shows & films streaming April 2025

Prime Video: new in April

The Bondsman (3 April)

The Bondsman. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned – which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love … and country music.

Starring Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman and Beth Grant.

Marked Men (4 April)

Marked Men. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). Pre-med student Shaw has always harboured deep feelings for Rule, a rebellious friend who’s a tattoo artist. Their friendship soon shifts after an uninhibited night becomes a test to see if love can bring them together–or tear them apart.

Starring Chase Stokes, Sydney Taylor and Natalie Alyn Lind.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (9 April)

Film (2025). Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit duelling competition ‘Clan Battle.’

Using the entry name ‘MACHU’ Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit ‘Gundam,’ pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.

Starring Tomoyo Kurosawa, Yui Ishikawa and Shimba Tsuchiya.

G20 (10 April)

Douglas Hodge, MeeWha Alana Lee, G20. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). When the G20 summit comes under siege, US President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number-one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

Starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin and Ramón Rodríguez,

Never Let Go (11 April)

Film (2024). In this psychological thriller/ horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go.

Starring Halle Berry, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park and Stephanie Lavigne.

#1 Happy Family USA (17 April)

Series. From creator Ramy Youssef, this adult-animated series follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins – the most patriotic, most peaceful and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 America. With satire and absurdity, they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbours.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (18 April)

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video.

Series. A savagely beautiful five-part series charting the life of Dorrigo Evans, through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero.

An intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times.

Directed by Justin Kurzel. Starring Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young and Olivia DeJonge. Watch the trailer.

Ash (24 April)

Film (2025). On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

Starring Eiza González, Aaron Paul, Iko Uwais, Kate Elliott, Beulah Koale and Flying Lotus.

Étoile (24 April)

Étoile. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Set in New York City and Paris, this eight-episode series follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

This dramedy is the much-anticipated follow-up to creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s beloved comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Starring Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick.