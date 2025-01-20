Prime Video: best new shows streaming this week

Prime Video: new to streaming

Harlem – Season 3 (23 Jan)

Harlem Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. After a shocking Season 2 finale cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats, Harlem Season 3 follows the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

Unstoppable

Unstoppable. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). The inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams.

With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez) and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team.

Starring Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Anthony Robles, with Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez.

Watch the trailer.

On Call – Season 1 (9 Jan)

On Call. Image: Prime Video.

Series. A visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Shot with a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam and dash-cam footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community. Starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting and Eriq La Salle.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (10 Jan)

Film (2024). When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name. Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens.

The Rig – Season 2 (2 Jan)

The Rig Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle.

Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean. Starring Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and Rochenda Sandall.

Watch the trailer.

Culpa Tuya (Your Fault)

Culpa Tuya. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2024). In this sequel to 2023 global hit Spanish Original Culpa Mia (My Fault), the love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships.

The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well?

Starring Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara and Marta Hazas.

Longlegs (10 Dec)

Longlegs. Image: Neon.

Film (2024). In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood.

Bandish Bandits – Season 2 (13 Dec)

Bandish Bandits Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

Series. The new season of the musical drama continues its journey, artfully blending the intricate ragas, talas, and bandishes of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop.

Radhe and Tamanna now face off against each other in the quest for acceptance and glory. The narrative delves deeper into family legacy and brings in themes of individuality, empowerment, and the balance between old and new to the forefront, as each character discovers and embraces their true self. Starring Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

Absolution (3 Dec)

Absolution. Image: Prime Video. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). An ageing Boston gangster attempts to reconnect with his family and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen their grip willingly. Starring Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman and Frankie Shaw. Watch the trailer.