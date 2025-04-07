Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (9 April)

Series. Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit duelling competition ‘Clan Battle.’

Using the entry name ‘MACHU’ Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit ‘Gundam,’ pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.

Starring Tomoyo Kurosawa, Yui Ishikawa and Shimba Tsuchiya.

G20 (10 April)

Film (2025). When the G20 summit comes under siege, US President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number-one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

Starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin and Ramón Rodríguez. Watch the trailer.

Never Let Go (11 April)

Film (2024). In this psychological thriller/ horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go.

Starring Halle Berry, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park and Stephanie Lavigne.

Prime Video: recently added

The Divorce Insurance (31 March)

Series. A thrice-divorced man runs into his ex-wife, who works for an insurance company, and they develop a new product: divorce insurance.

Starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Da-hee.

The Bondsman (3 April)

The Bondsman. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned – which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love … and country music.

Starring Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman and Beth Grant. Watch the trailer.

Marked Men (4 April)

Marked Men. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). Pre-med student Shaw has always harboured deep feelings for Rule, a rebellious friend who’s a tattoo artist. Their friendship soon shifts after an uninhibited night becomes a test to see if love can bring them together–or tear them apart.

Starring Chase Stokes, Sydney Taylor and Natalie Alyn Lin.

Holland (27 March)

Holland. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale.

Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems. Directed by Mimi Cave. Watch the trailer.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (27 March)

Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principals.

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey ‘Money’ Chandler runs for District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of follow-home robberies.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.