Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Knuckles Season 1 (20 March)

Knuckles. Image: Prime Video.

Series. This live-action series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The series takes place between the films Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

Starring Idris Elba, Adam Pally and Jaimi Barbakoff.

Venom: The Last Dance (22 March)

Venom: The Last Dance. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Eddie and Venom are hunted by both of their worlds, forced into a decision ending their last dance.

Starring Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

The Wheel of Time – Season 3 (13 March)

The Wheel of Time. Image: Prime Video.

Series. After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. In Season 3, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognsable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene.

Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski. Watch the trailer.

F*** Marry Kill (14 March)

Film (2024). As a serial killer targets women on dating apps, a true-crime junkie must figure out which of her three dates is a f-boy, marriage material, or is trying to kill her.

Starring Lucy Hale, Virginia Gardner and Brooke Nevin.

It Ends With Us (6 March)

It Ends With Us. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Film (2024). Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate.

Nickel Boys (27 Feb)

Nickel Boys. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video.

Film (2024). Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead and nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar, Nickel Boys chronicles the powerful friendship between two young Black teenagers, Elwood and Turner, navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida.

Directed by RaMell Ross. Starring Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger.

Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Nickel Boys review: the brilliant film you won’t see in Australian cinemas

Reacher – Season 3 (20 Feb)

Reacher – Season 3. Prime Video.

Series. Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in Season 3 Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Starring Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten. Watch the trailer.

My Fault: London (13 Feb)

My Fault: London. Image: Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). Following the global success of Spanish Original Movie Culpa Mia (My Fault) comes this British remake based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two.

Starring Asha Banks, Matthew Broome and Eve Macklin.