Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming March 2025

Prime Video: new in March

2025 ICC Men’s Champion’s Trophy

Semi Finals (4 & 5 March) | Final (9 March)

The 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy continues, as cricket’s global powerhouses battle it out in Pakistan and the UAE, with all matches beginning at 8.00pm AEDT.

Every moment is live and exclusive on Prime Video, including the Semi-Finals, before the first winners of the Champions Trophy in eight years are crowned when the Final is held on 9 March. Looking to catch up on the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy action? Customers have a choice of 10 or 25 minute highlights on Prime Video exclusively, or a full match replay from the first ball available immediately after the match has finished.

Picture This (6 March)

Picture This. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). In this heartfelt rom-com, struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) receives a prediction: true love awaits in her next five dates. With her sister’s wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing her love life into chaos.

Picture This is based on the Australian Amazon Original, Five Blind Dates.

Starring Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sindhu Vee. Watch the trailer.

It Ends With Us (6 March)

Film (2024). Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate.

Tin Soldier (7 March)

Film (2025). The Bokushi offers a program for US combat veterans seeking their purpose and path forward. Now the Government is concerned with the rapid rise of this well-armed, highly trained, and eternally devoted Shinjas in the cult-like Program.

Starring Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro and John Leguizamo.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 (13 March)

The Wheel of Time Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. In Season 3, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene.

Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski.

F*** Marry Kill (14 March)

Film (2024). As a serial killer targets women on dating apps, a true-crime junkie must figure out which of her three dates is a f-boy, marriage material, or is trying to kill her.

Starring Lucy Hale, Virginia Gardner and Brooke Nevin.

Knuckles Season 1

Knuckles. Image: Prime Video.

Series. This live-action series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The series takes place between the films Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

Starring Idris Elba, Adam Pally and Jaimi Barbakoff.

Venom: The Last Dance (22 March)

Film (2024). Eddie and Venom are hunted by both of their worlds, forced into a decision ending their last dance.

Starring Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple.

Holland (27 March)

Holland. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale.

Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems. Directed by Mimi Cave.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (27 March)

Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principals.

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey ‘Money’ Chandler runs for District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of follow-home robberies.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.

The Crow (27 March)

Film (2024). Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them.

Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs and Danny Huston.

The Divorce Insurance (31 March)

Series. A thrice-divorced man runs into his ex-wife, who works for an insurance company, and they develop a new product: divorce insurance.

Starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Da-hee.