PlayStation State of Play June 2025: Every major game reveal

After months of speculation, PlayStation’s long-anticipated State of Play showcase for June 2025 has officially aired. As many expected, it was a very meaty show, arriving just before Summer Game Fest with wild, worthy highlights. There were new game reveals (Thief VR, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls), fresh trailers (007: First Light, Digimon Story: Time Stranger, Silent Hill f), release date announcements, and plenty more besides.

If your gaming calendar looked relatively free prior to the State of Play, there were certainly some gaps filled by PlayStation’s latest news deluge.

Here’s all the biggest reveals from the latest PlayStation State of Play.

Lumines Arise is a new VR game from the folks behind Tetris Effect

The June 2025 PlayStation State of Play kicked off with a trailer for Lumines Arise, a new game from the developers of Tetris Effect, Enhance Games. The trailer opened on a man walking through a surreal city, before a cavalcade of neon shapes descended.

Between neon-lit chameleons and strange ladies made of stars, this trailer had it all. As announced, Lumines Arise is a PlayStation VR2 game that invites players into a surreal world where you can “forget your worries” and experience cool puzzles.

A new trailer for Pragmata has been released

Pragmata, the long-anticipated sci-fi adventure from Capcom, starring a mysterious young girl and her mech-suited companion, also appeared during the PlayStation State of Play for June 2025. This trailer featured more gameplay, showing off the magical abilities of the young girl, and how she’ll aid combat. As confirmed in this trailer, Pragmata launches in 2026.

Romeo is a Dead Man is coming to PS5 in 2026

The next trailer in the PlayStation State of Play for June 2025 was for Romeo is a Dead Man, a “bloody” action hack-and-slash game from Grasshopper Manufacture, featuring zombies, sci-fi tech, and all manner of creepy creatures. As revealed, this is a game where you play a formerly dead man, who comes back to life, as a killing machine. Romeo is a Dead Man is coming to PS5 in 2026.

Silent Hill f got a spooky new trailer in the PlayStation State of Play

Next up in the PlayStation State of Play, we got a bloody new trailer for Silent Hill f, a game that stars a young schoolgirl trapped in a town haunted by violent horrors. If you didn’t know this game was going to be scary before, this new trailer certainly solidified that fact, with all manner of horrors presented – including dead school girls coming back to life, and marionette-like creatures that hack and slash their way through flesh. As announced, this game launches on 25 September 2025.

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement is an epic Metroidvania sequel

The next game shown off was Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, a Metroidvania adventure where players will traverse a gothic castle, and face off with a range of strange beasts. As revealed, this game is set in the 16th century, and features lovely gothic stylings, from its castles, to its protagonists, to its fancy-coated enemies. Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement launches in 2026.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger launches in October 2025

Next up, Bandai Namco popped in to reveal more of Digimon Story: Time Stranger. The game stars a protagonist who is sent back in time, and must investigate anomalies caused by Digimon in the Digital World. Based on this trailer, it does appear this Digimon adaptation is very ambitious, with a wider scope than recent titles. That’s certainly good news for Digimon fans, who’ve long awaited a new game of this calibre. As announced, Digimon Story: Time Stranger launches on 3 October 2025.

Square Enix reveals Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Next up, Square Enix revealed Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – a remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics, the strategy-based game where players must assemble a party of heroes, and fight back in turn-based combat. This re-release comes with the classic version of the game, as well as an enhanced version with improved graphics. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles launches on 30 September 2025.

Baby Steps is launching in September 2025

Next up, Devolver Digital confirmed Baby Steps, its ‘odd physics’ walking game starring an ungainly man learning to walk through a series of complex terrains, will launch on 8 September 2025.

A rapid fire lot of PlayStation State of Play announcements followed, spotlighting: Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots (5 September), Hirogami (3 September), Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (31 July), Cairn (5 November).

A new Mortal Kombat retro collection is on the way

Next, we got a trailer for a new Mortal Kombat game collection featuring classic Mortal Kombat games (1-4, and more, with multiple versions). This re-release collection, launching in 2025, will be handled by the talented folks of Digital Eclipse, who have become known for preserving classic games.

This announcement was followed by the news that PlayStation will be releasing its own arcade fight stick, with the classic PlayStation design sensibilities.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater got a new Ape Escape-infused trailer

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater also appeared in the PlayStation State of Play, with a new trailer confirming the return of Ape Escape‘s monkeys in the title’s fun, quirky Ape Escape mini-game. As previously announced, this title launches on 28 August 2025.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja reveal Nioh 3

Nioh 3 is officially on the way, courtesy of returning duo Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo. This game launches in early 2026, and more news will be arriving shortly. Those keen to check the title out early can now hop into a demo.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadows announced for PlayStation VR2

Next, we got a trailer for VR stealth game Thief VR: Legacy of Shadows, which allows players to physically embody a thief, picking pockets and stealing items in a Victorian world. As confirmed in the trailer, this title has been developed alongside Eidos-Montreal, and is a legacy sequel to the beloved Thief series.

Tides of Tomorrow is an adventure game set on the ocean

Tides of Tomorrow turned up next. This is a game where players will enter a mysterious ocean-bound world, and use their skills to try to save people in need. As announced, the title launches on 24 February 2026, and we’ll likely hear much more about it before then.

Astro Bot is getting five new challenge levels

Beloved platformer Astro Bot is getting five new challenge levels later in June 2025, introducing new Special Bots like Atsu, protagonist of Ghost of Yōtei. If you’ve already completed the existing challenge levels, you’ll know what to expect of the difficulty, and the skill needed.

Sea of Remnants is a new pirate action game

Next, we got a trailer for Sea of Remnants, a pirate adventure game where you can hack and slash your way through royal guards, or take to the high seas to explore a bright, beautiful world of magical creatures and naval combat. This game has a bright, bouncy sense of humour, and looks like a lot of fun. As announced, the game is launching in 2026.

Sword of the Sea arrives in August 2025

Next, Giant Squid revealed a new trailer for Sword of the Sea, a magical new adventure game where players will journey through a calm world of epic sights – sweeping dunes, snow-capped mountains, and surreal plains. The game’s protagonist charts these worlds on a hover vehicle, performing all manner of tricks in smooth fashion. As announced, the game launches on 19 August 2025.

This was followed by a new trailer for FBC: Firebreak , launching on 17 June 2025.

A bunch of incoming PS Plus Game Catalogue inclusions were also announced during the PlayStation State of Play. These are: Deus Ex, Twisted Metal 3, Twisted Metal 4, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Myst, and Riven.

007 First Light trailer revealed during PlayStation State of Play

Next, a major trailer for 007 First Light aired, revealing the game ahead of a lengthier appearance in the IO Interactive Showcase. The trailer featured two agents talking up Bond’s reputation, before the actual first look at Bond was revealed.

The trailer spotlighted plenty of spy action – you’ll be infiltrating parties, taking out guards stealthily, driving cars, and taking on all manner of enemies. As you’d expect from IO Interactive, it’s all very Hitman, with its own unique Bond flavour. As announced, this game launches in 2026.

A new look at Ghost of Yōtei followed, with a brief trailer confirming a deep dive State of Play is arriving in July 2025.

A major new Marvel fighting game is on the way

The final trailer of the PlayStation State of Play showcase was for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, a new Marvel fighting game from Arc System Works, starring Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Captain America, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Doctor Doom, Storm, and more. You’ll be able to face off in 1v1 battles in this game, as well as 4v4, when the game launches in 2026.

This trailer was followed by an extensive breakdown of the origins of the game, confirming major ambitions for its release. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is intended to place Marvel back in the fighting game conversation, with aims for it to live up to a vast legacy in the genre.

You can watch through the entire PlayStation State of Play for June 2025 via YouTube.