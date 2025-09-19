PAX Aus 2025: Tips and tricks to make the most of your time

PAX Aus 2025 is right around the corner. The schedule is locked in. The guests are announced. All that’s left to do is decide exactly what you want to do. Speaking as someone who’s been to every PAX Aus over the last five years, it can be tough to see everything and everyone you want to see. Those three days (10-12 October 2025) will pass by incredibly quickly – after all, time does fly when you’re having fun. It’s cliché, but true.

To that end, you’ll want to head into PAX Aus 2025 with a plan. A loosey-goosey plan, but a plan all the same. First, there’s some things you’ll need to pre-prepare, so you’re best-positioned to tackle any of the days you attend. Then, you’ll need to stride forth with confidence, and a certain quickness in your step.

Whether you’re a new visitor to PAX Aus, or someone just looking for some fresh tips and tricks, read on. Here’s what ScreenHub recommends to maximise the good vibes.

Don’t worry about fashion, wear your most comfortable shoes

This goes for all attendees, including cosplayers. Three days of constant walking around takes its toll, no matter your age or fitness. Wear your most comfortable shoes to PAX Aus, even if that means cracking out your daggy runners. Your feet (and your back) will thank you for making the clever decision.

If you’re a cosplayer with costume shoes, consider bringing a second, more comfortable pair so you can take breaks, and go easy on yourself.

Make a list of key panels prior to the show

The PAX Aus 2025 schedule is now live, and you should make time to figure out which panels, talks, and gameplay sessions most appeal to you. In the PAX Aus mobile app, you can favourite panels to create a digital list – but I’ve always found it more helpful to create a physical paper list of all the highlights, with the location and timing included, so I can clearly see what’s on the menu. Creating a list like this also means you can easily see, at a glance, without worrying about phone battery, what’s next.

Abandon your list when the vibe shifts

All that said, if you make a list but you’re tired, or your friends want to do something else, or you feel differently about a panel or event on the day, make sure you leave room for the possibility of cancelling your plans, ignoring the list, and following your heart. PAX Aus should be all about fun, so make sure you’re flexible as you roam.

If you’re keen for a demo, line up at doors, and power-walk to your station

Image: Jackbox Games

Demo stations are some of the most popular booths at PAX Aus, particularly when there’s cool, unreleased games available to play. If you’re keen on a particular featured demo (companies including Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Gearbox, Bethesda, EA, Devolver Digital, and Massive Monster will be around), you should plan to check it out first thing in the morning, as the line is forming.

Some demos can get significant lines, particularly if it’s a mainstream, AAA game you’re keen on playing, so go early if you’ve got a demo on your list – and if not, prepare to patiently wait for your turn.

Do reconnaissance at booths for possible freebies

If you love free stuff, you should loiter around the gaming tech booths. Based on experience, these tend to host giveaways at random, and depending on what time of day you turn up, you might be able to snag a free goodie – whether that’s a t-shirt, pin, keychain, water bottle, or other branded merchandise. Free stuff is free stuff!

There’s plenty of cool bonuses if you know where to look, and if you interact with the right booths. Sometimes, all it takes is just being nice (although you should be nice anyway, without the expectation of free stuff).

Bring your pins for trading

PAX Aus always plays host to passionate pin traders, with various meetups designed for collectors to get together and trade items. Bring a handful of your least favourite (but still cool) Penny Arcade pins along with you, and you might be able to score an ultra-cool new pin for your cork board.

It’s also worth noting you’ll be able to find an array of neat pins at various booths through PAX Aus. Just keep your eyes peeled as you wander.

Know where your nearest welcome lounge is – and don’t forget about the top floor of the MCEC

Image: PAX Aus

If you’re keen to take a break, it’s best to know where your nearest rest stations are. On the outer corridors of the MCEC, you’ll find various gameplay stations that also double as spaces for rest. Curl up with a cosy game, and take your time, if you need to recover.

You should also be aware there are various welcome lounges and spaces around the upper floors of the MCEC. Check out the map, or go for a wander – you’ll find plenty of spaces to kick back in.

Take a break at our recommended food venues

PAX Aus is a long gig, and you’ll want to make sure you’re keeping your energy up. With that in mind, there’s plenty of great food options around. Typically, there’s some great food vans inside the MCEC – if you spot a Pretzel Van or a Doughnut Van, both are great for an energy boost.

If you’ve got enough time for a proper lunch pitstop, consider visiting The General Assembly, BangPop (Thai), Munich Brauhaus Melbourne, or The Boatbuilders Yard, all of which are great wharf-side options. If you’re looking for a quicker, cheaper bite, there’s also a range of fast food restaurants in the nearby DFO South Wharf.

Make time to learn some gaming history

Image: PAX Aus

PAX Aus is packed with a variety of semi-hidden gaming exhibits that reveal the history of games in Australia, and beyond. Usually, there’s a brilliant museum-like exhibit at the back of the show floor, out of the way – but despite its relatively hidden nature, it’s well worth a visit. Make sure you explore all corners of this space for a nostalgic trip through history. It’s always wonderful seeing what items make it to the show, and how they were acquired.

Remember to take photos with your friends

This is more of a personal tip based on experience, but amidst the hubbub of PAX Aus 2025, you might forget to memorise the moment by taking photos. I have countless positive memories of being at PAX Aus, but so few of them were photographed, as much as I’d like to have a souvenir from my time.

Remember to take the time to have fun and be in the moment, but make sure you take a photo or two as well. You’ll look back on it fondly in future.

