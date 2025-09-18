PAX Aus 2025 schedule released, here’s all the highlights

PAX Aus 2025 is right around the corner, with just a few weeks to go before the annual event returns. Ahead of this grand opening, the PAX Aus team has released the full schedule for the show, locking in a range of panels, exhibits, and activations for keen attendees.

As usual, the show is stacked with talent, and that means you’ll need to be discerning about how you plan your days. It’s always a good idea to make time to wander the show floor and discover all the exhibits, but you should also make time to attend a panel or two, to learn more about the world of games and entertainment, or just to rest your feet for a while.

This year at PAX Aus 2025, you can expect major panels and talks from guests like Gavin Verhey, Principal Designer for Magic: The Gathering, as well as Rich Lambert, Elder Scrolls Online game director, comedian Ify Nwadiwe, actor Amelia Tyler, and so much more.

You’ll want to browse the full list for yourself, but in the meantime, here’s the curated highlights from ScreenHub.

PAX Aus 2025: Friday Highlights

The Elder Scrolls Online. Image: ZeniMax Online Studios.

Storytime with Gavin Verhey (Main Theatre, 12:00 – 1:00 PM) – ‘When he was 11 years old, Gavin’s dream was to make Magic cards – and now he gets to do that every day as a Principal Magic Designer. Whether designing cards, going to events around the world, or appearing on his YouTube series Good Morning Magic, Gavin is bringing the Magic to YOU!’

The Foot in the Door: Taking Your First Steps into a Games Career (Dropbear Theatre, 12:30 – 1:30 PM) – ‘Are you keen to work in the games industry, but aren’t sure where to begin? Well stop dragging your feet and come join us for a panel discussion about all the small steps and giant leaps you need to take in order to kickstart your career in games.’

Deerstalker Pictures Presents: 1 For All D&D Live Play One-Shot (Main Theatre, 3:30 – 4:30 PM) – ‘Your favourite murderhobos from Deerstalker Pictures’ viral fantasy comedy series 1 For All are back to play a chaotic one-shot D&D game, starring an exciting guest player (Amelia Tyler).’

Adventurers of Tamriel: A Live Elder Scrolls Online Adventure with Rich Lambert (Fruitbat Theatre, 3:30 – 4:30 PM) – ‘Step into the world of Tamriel like never before in this thrilling, one-of-a-kind live storytelling experience inspired by the magic of Critical Role. Join The Elder Scrolls Online Game Director, Rich Lambert, as he leads a band of adventurers through an original ESO-themed narrative filled with danger, mystery, and Daedric mischief.’

PAX Aus 2025: Saturday Highlights

Pause and Play: how to ‘actually’ take care of your mental health in gaming (Quokka Theatre, 10:30 – 11:30 AM) – ‘Streaming has levelled up the gaming world; turning solo play into a social experience, and helping players find their community. For some, it’s turned a passion into a source of income, offering flexibility, financial stability, and a creative outlet. But streaming does come with some downsides. It can be draining, and many creators are burning out behind the scenes.’

Going Platinum: Celebrating 25 Years of the PS2 (Fruitbat Theatre, 12:30 – 1:30 PM) – ‘The best selling console of all time turns 25 this year, and to celebrate, we’ll be taking a look at some of the system-defining titles (and a few of our personal favourites) that made the PlayStation 2 so special.’

Fireside with Amelia Tyler (Main Theatre, 1:00 – 2:00 PM) – ‘Join host Steph Panecasio as she chats with the incredible Amelia Tyler. Amelia Tyler is an English actress who recently became Dungeon Master to millions as the voice of the ethereal Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3, a performance which earned her a BAFTA Games Awards nomination for Performer in a Leading Role.’

Fireside with Ify Nwadiwe (Quokka Theatre, 4:30 – 5:30 PM) – ‘Join host Steph Panecasio as she chats with the incredible Ify Nwadiwe. Ify Nwadiwe is a comedian, actor, writer, professional nerd, and most notably, the host of Dropout Tv’s Um, Actually. He’s made you laugh on all your favorite places on the internet from Smosh to Achievement Hunter all the way to Dropout TV.’

PAX Aus 2025: Sunday Highlights

Call of Cthulhu. Image: Chaosium.

The Truth About Women in Content Creation (Kookaburra Theatre, 12:30 – 1:30 PM) – ‘Being a woman in content creation isn’t just about going live or posting videos – it’s about navigating an online environment where bias, harassment, and double standards still run deep.’

Leveling Up: The Secrets to Becoming the Best GameMaster You Can Be (Dropbear Theatre, 2:30 – 3:30 PM) – ‘Take your TTRPG Game Master skills to the next (or event first!) level as our panel of expert GMs share with you the tips and tricks to writing scenarios, running games, and making your game the best it can be!’

Press Pause: How gaming can help us reset and recharge our mental health by Beyond Blue (Kookaburra Theatre, 4:30 – 5:30 PM) – ‘Games aren’t just about playing; they can help us reset, connect, and find balance. Join creators, health experts, and gamers as they explore how small habits, supportive communities, and moments of joy in gaming can boost wellbeing both on and off the screen and allow us to Pause, Act, Connect, Enjoy and look after ourselves.’

PAX Aus 2025 is set to take place from 10-12 October 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.

