Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

New to Paramount+

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years – Season 2 (10 July)

Series. In theis exclusive 13-part season, SpongeBob and all his friends return to Kamp Koral for another spirited summer of fun. Camp activities include staying up all night, monster lessons, digging up a prehistoric creature and having the best summer ever.

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken (10 July)

Music documentary. Directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott, this two-part music documentary series centres around the Grammy-Award-winning rockstar and activist who penned an original song inspired by letters she received from incarcerated women in her Kansas hometown.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (14 July)

Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) from their underseas home of Bikini Bottom. First-time nominees include Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, Timothée Chalamet, Luke Combs, Ariana DeBose, Ayo Edebiri, Ryan Gosling, Reneé Rapp, Margot Robbie and Paul Rudd, among others.

Added recently to Paramount+

Fake – Season 1 (4 July)

Read: Fake, Paramount+ review: lies and love

Series. Eight-part series exploring love in a world of liars, cheats, fantasists and phonies. Inspired by Stephanie Wood’s memoir Fake, it follows Birdie Bell, a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful grazier Joe Burt on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe. Starring Asher Keddie and David Wenham.

Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31 (29 June)

Strap in as comedy actor Paddy McGuiness and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff join racing driver Chris Harris on TopGear UK, offering a fresh take as they explore and discuss the most exciting cars on the planet.

They captured the hearts of a nation, and they are about to remind us why. The CommBank Matildas will go head-to-head with China in the second of their two-match friendly series, before they jet off to the Paris Olympic Games in their quest for Gold. Then it’s the boys turn when the Subway Socceroos’ FIFA World Cup 2026TM Qualifying campaign resumes in June when they face off against Bangladesh and Palestine.

Read: Top Gear Australia, Paramount+ review: high-end hooning

Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1 (21 June)

Nature documentary series. Kevin Costner explores the unprecedented majesty of Yellowstone National Park, leading us on a personal tour of one of the world’s most incredible natural landmarks and rediscovering with us the iconic beauty that led to its preservation.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (19 June)

Live action kids’ series. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, and the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own.

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 (19 June)

Animated family sitcom spinoff of SpongeBob Squarepants; The Patrick Star Show tells new stories about one of the most beloved friends in TV history.

Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1 (19 June)

Animated kids comedy series. Best friends Rock, Paper and Scissors share an apartment and

fight for everything. Week after week they have little problems that keep getting out of hand.

How Music Got Free (12 June)

Series. Music documentary from executive producers Marshall ‘Eminem’ Mathers and LeBron James detailing the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-90s and early-2000s.

She Said (15 June)

Film (2022). Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.