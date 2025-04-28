Paramount+: best new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Depravity (30 April)

Depravity. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). When three residents suspect their reclusive neighbour is a serial killer, they break into his apartment only to uncover a hidden fortune in stolen art.

But their discovery turns into a nightmare as they’re ensnared in a sadistic game of survival, where every corner hides a new horror. Outsmart the killer or become his next victim. Watch the trailer.

The List Season 1 (1 May)

Series. Jack and Falcon, comedic masterminds from The Inspired Unemployed, are diving headfirst into their wildest bucket list challenges in The List … and they have no idea what’s coming next.

These two legends are on a mission to complete spectacular adventures in the most beautiful and exotic countries in the world. Unfortunately, their dream bucket list of things they want to do is replaced by a nightmare list of things they have to do. Watch the trailer.

The Serial Killer’s Wife Season 1 (2 May)

The Serial Killer’s Wife Season 1. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Beth Fairchild’s seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when her husband, Tom, is arrested for the murder of his office assistant, Katie.

As whispers of scandal spread, Beth’s world unravels further when she discovers Tom’s dark secrets, including his infidelity and hidden stash of sexually aggressive material. Desperate to clear his name, Beth’s investigation leads her to shocking revelations about those closest to her, culminating in a deadly confrontation.

This gripping four-part series is based on Alice Hunter’s Bestselling novel and promises plenty of twists and turns.

Paramount+: recently added

Ford v Holden (20 April)

Ford v Holden. Image: WildBear Entertainment. Streaming on Paramount+.

Documentary (2023). Narrated by Shane Jacobson. This documentary delves into the intense competition and rivalry among Australia’s top car brands Ford and Holden, offering a comprehensive exploration of the automotive industry down under. Watch the trailer.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (13 April)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). From writer and director Nia Vardalos, comes the third installment of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise. In the wake of Gus Portokalos and Ian’s father Rodney’s passing a year ago, members of the Portokalos family reunite in Greece for a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists and turns. Watch the trailer.

Sumotherhood (2 April)

Sumotherhood. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2023). This British comedy directed by and starring Adam Deacon, follows Riko and Kane, two wannabe gangsters in need of cash. When an attempted bank robbery goes horribly wrong, they soon find themselves in business with one of East London’s most notorious criminal gangs.

Starring Jennifer Saunders, Jazzie Zonzolo, Richie Campbell and Ed Sheeran. Watch the trailer.

Midas Man (29 March)

Midas Man. Image: Signature Entertainment. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2024). When Brian Epstein (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) set foot in the Cavern Club in November 1961 to watch The Beatles perform, he saw something no one else could – a glimmer of gold. Sharply dressed and well-spoken, Brian was hardly the most obvious radical – but being Jewish, closeted and having grown up as an outsider who had failed at pretty much everything, he was a 26-year-old with something to prove and who wanted to tear up the rulebook. Watch the trailer.

Mobland (30 March)

Mobland. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Introducing Guy Ritchie’s highly anticipated new original global crime series, MobLand. Produced in association with Showtime/ MTV Entertainment Studios, MobLand features an all-star cast including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

The series is centred on two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal ‘fixer’ charged with protecting one of them at all costs.