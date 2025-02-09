Paramount+: best new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

90210 – Seasons 1–5 (10 Feb)

Series. Looking for some bingeworthy old school drama? For most young people, high school is the most exciting – and most trying – time of their lives. Our 16-year-old twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh know that better than most kids.

Cheers – Seasons 1–11 (10 Feb)

Series. Celebrated as one of the most well-known American sitcoms of the 80s and 90s, Cheers is set in Boston at the Cheers bar, and features an ensemble cast includes Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Pearlman, Kelsey Grammer and George Wendt.

Yellowjackets – Season 3 (14 Feb)

Yellowjackets. Image: Paramount+

Series. As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory – the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued.

As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves? Watch the trailer.

A Quiet Place: Day One (14 Feb)

Film (2024). Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack.

Accompanied by her cat, Frodo, and an unexpected ally, Eric (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive.

Paramount+: recently added

NCIS: Sydney – Season 2 (7 Feb)

NCIS: Sydney returns for Season 2. Image: Paramount+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Having only just found their feet, the second season sees NCIS: Sydney square off against a much more powerful adversary. The investigation into Rankin reveals a looming destructive chaos that threatens the stability of the region. The cases are bigger, locations more exotic, the stakes much higher.

With everything on the line, will NCIS: Sydney triumph against all odds – or be torn apart at their very core? Watch the trailer.

The Honey Trap: A True Story Of Love, Lies And The FBI (7 Feb)

Documentary. The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI is a dramatic tale of espionage, propaganda, and romance, following the infamous Berlin rapper Denis Cuspert a.k.a. Deso Dogg and his journey from artist to MMA fighter to ISIS recruiter.

When the FBI assigns a translator Daniela Greene to monitor Cuspert, her quest to get close to him takes over life.

Watson – Season 1 (27 Jan)

Watson. Image: Paramount+.

Series. A year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watch the trailer.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals (31 Jan)

Series. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals. The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include: Adam Larson and Steve Meinke; Amber Borzotra and Faysal ‘Fessy’ Shafaat; Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell; and Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano.

Star Trek: Section 31 (24 Jan)

Star Trek: Section 31. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favourite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick and Sam Richardson. Watch the trailer.