Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

A Thousand And One (20 Jan)

Film (2023). A woman kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system to build a better life for them. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing New York City, the film explores themes of identity, survival and the lengths one will go to for love and family. Directed by A.V. Rockwell and starring Teyana Taylor.

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3 (22 Jan)

Series. Hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are back for all new episodes to help baffled and distraught partners uncover why their significant others are hiding them from family and friends.

Star Trek: Section 31 (24 Jan)

Film (2024). Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favourite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick and Sam Richardson. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

Rock Island Mysteries – Season 3 (13 Jan)

Series. Produced by Fremantle Australia and Nickelodeon International and filmed on Queensland’s Gold Coast, Rock Island Mysteries S3 continues to follow the adventures of Taylor (Alexa Curtis) and her friends as they explore the secrets of the beautiful and mysterious Rock Island.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Season 13 (14 Jan)

Series. Some of the unforgettable storylines not to be missed this season includes Saucy Santana exploring new musical territories, ready to shake up the Atlanta music scene while challenging the status quo of the old guard’s dominance.

After the fallout from her cast album concert, Spice takes a select crew to London for a global performance to reclaim her narrative.

While Karlie Redd puts everything on the line for her relationship with millionaire TLO, as past exes surface and attempt to shake up their happily ever after.

Freediver (16 Jan)

Freediver. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). This documentary follows Molchanov, the world’s greatest living freediver and son of freediving pioneer Natalia Molchanova. His near-suicidal quest to set five world records in under four months brings him to the farthest reaches of the globe and to the very edges of human performance.

In the process, he’s forced to reevaluate the very skills on which he has built his entire life.

Watch the trailer.

Geordie Shore – Season 25 (8 Jan)

Series. The cast are off to Thailand for an epic stag do to remember … At the end of the last series Kyle proposed to Vicky, who thankfully said yes! Buzzing to be his best mates ‘Geordie best man’, James has organised a stag do in Thailand for the whole family to celebrate but … things soon get complicated.

Watch the trailer.

IF (3 Jan)

IF. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). A heartwarming and hilarious family film about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, known as IFs. She embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids, before they disappear. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Watch the trailer.

Fast X (23 Dec)

Vin Diesel in Fast X. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). Directed by Louise Letterier, Fast X launches the final chapter to the popular global Fast & Furious film franchise. The 10th film instalment sees Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida).

Watch the trailer.