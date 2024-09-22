News

Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films streaming from 23 to 29 September 2024 on Paramount+.
22 Sep 2024 20:00
Paul Dalgarno
Cocaine Bear. Image: Universal Pictures/ Paramount+. New shows streaming.

Paramount+: new to streaming

Cocaine Bear (24 September)

Film (2023). An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine from a cargo plane. Starring Keri Russell, Ray Liotta and O’Shea Jackson. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Cocaine Bear will have you snorting with laughter – review

Bob Marley: One Love (28 September)

Film (2024). Celebrate the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love, peace, and unity. In this powerful and uplifting film, discover Bob Marley’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music that changed the world. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton. Watch the trailer.

Apartment 7A (28 September)

Film (2024). Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in Bamford before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame. Starring Paramount+ welcomes the all-new psychological thriller Apartment7A, starring Golden Globe winner Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest and Jim Sturgess. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (18 September)

Series. Season 2 of hit live-action series features more hilarious adventures in the town of Royal Woods. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own and more. Starring Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno and Bian Stepanek.

Nöthin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal (18 September)

Documentary series. This three-part music docuseries features interviews with those who lived the scene, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo, and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.

Frasier – Season 2 (20 September)

Frasier – Season 2. Image: Paramount+. New To Streaming.
Series. Season 2 follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and—with hope— finally fulfil an old dream or two. Starring Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 7 (21 September)

Series. After a shocking first half of season seven, where Sammi Sweetheart Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunited for the first time in over a decade — this second installment promises to be the most revealing yet. From the sandy shores to the neon lights of Sin City, the squad is taking fans on a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate life’s biggest milestones – from parenthood and adoption to engagements and heartbreaks.

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 (11 September)

Series for children. Settle in for all new episodes of The Patrick Star Show, which follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

Tulsa King – Season 2 (15 September)

Tulsa King – Season 2. Image: Paramount Plus.
Series. Season 2 sees Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realise that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, and Tatiana Zappardino. Watch the trailer.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
