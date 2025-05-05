Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Transformers One (6 May)

Transformers One. Image: Paramount Pictures/ Paramount+.

Film (2024). The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Cassino In Ischia (6 May)

Film (2024). Former box office king Nic Cassino (Dominic Purcell) finds himself overshadowed by a new generation of action stars. Determined to revive his career, he heads to Italy, where he teams up with an eccentric, down-on-his-luck Italian director to create the first-ever ‘Neo-Realist’ action movie.

This collaboration aims to breathe new life into both their careers.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 15 (7 May)

Series. Take a deep dive to Bikini Bottom for all-new underwater antics with all your favourite sea friends. In Season 15, incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward will uncover even bigger nautical adventures.

The Exorcist: Believer (10 May)

The Exorcist: Believer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). When single father Victor Fielding’s daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces him to confront the nature of evil.

Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who’s witnessed anything like it before. This film is a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie The Exorcist, and continues the chilling legacy of the franchise. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

Depravity (30 April)

Depravity. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). When three residents suspect their reclusive neighbour is a serial killer, they break into his apartment only to uncover a hidden fortune in stolen art.

But their discovery turns into a nightmare as they’re ensnared in a sadistic game of survival, where every corner hides a new horror. Outsmart the killer or become his next victim. Watch the trailer.

The List Season 1 (1 May)

The List. Image: Ten/ Paramount+.

Series. Jack and Falcon, comedic masterminds from The Inspired Unemployed, are diving headfirst into their wildest bucket list challenges in The List … and they have no idea what’s coming next.

These two legends are on a mission to complete spectacular adventures in the most beautiful and exotic countries in the world. Unfortunately, their dream bucket list of things they want to do is replaced by a nightmare list of things they have to do. Watch the trailer.

The Serial Killer’s Wife Season 1 (2 May)

The Serial Killer’s Wife Season 1. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Beth Fairchild’s seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when her husband, Tom, is arrested for the murder of his office assistant, Katie.

As whispers of scandal spread, Beth’s world unravels further when she discovers Tom’s dark secrets, including his infidelity and hidden stash of sexually aggressive material. Desperate to clear his name, Beth’s investigation leads her to shocking revelations about those closest to her, culminating in a deadly confrontation.

This gripping four-part series is based on Alice Hunter’s Bestselling novel and promises plenty of twists and turns.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (13 April)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). From writer and director Nia Vardalos, comes the third installment of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise. In the wake of Gus Portokalos and Ian's father Rodney's passing a year ago, members of the Portokalos family reunite in Greece for a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists and turns.