Ningla-A’na ‘Aboriginal Embassy’ doco gets new cinema release for 50th anniversary

On 25 January 1972, Prime Minister William McMahon declared that land rights would never be granted to First Nations people as long as he was in power. The statement sent shockwaves through the Indigenous communities.

The following night, Michael Anderson, Billy Craigie, Bertie Williams and Tony Coorey travelled from Redfern to Canberra and stuck a beach umbrella into the ground outside Old Parliament House and sat under it. They called it the Aboriginal Embassy.

The Aboriginal Embassy. Image: Noel Hazard.

Ningla-A’na (which translates to ‘hungry for our land’) is the inside story of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, the most radical protest action by First Nations people in their fight for justice. It’s the only film shot inside the Tent Embassy, and up close with the people who created it.

Now, to mark its fiftieth anniversary, Smart Street Films has announced a national cinema re-release of the fully restored legendary documentary Ningla-A’na.

A piece of history

Ningla-A’na, directed by Alessandro Cavadini, was originally screened in 1972 on tiny screens to audiences on bean bags.

Original Release Reviews of Ningla-A’na from 1972

‘… as unlike a traditional documentary as a film by Jean-Luc Godard.’ Bob Elliss

‘Ningla-A’na is a nervy, pulsating documentary on several aspects of the black movement.’ Sylvia Lawson

‘There is a black renaissance underway in Australia, Ningla-A’na gives an invaluable guide to it.’ P.P. McGuinness

At the time, the film was revolutionary – small, but powerful. Cavadini was the only filmmaker able to get his camera inside the Embassy, and thus in direct contact with the people who would go on to create the Aboriginal Medical Service, the Aboriginal Legal Service and the National Black Theatre in the following years.

Featuring Gary Foley, Paul Coe, Roberta Sykes, Bob Maza, Fred Hollows and Shirley Smith, Ningla-A’na records a unique period in the struggle for social justice.

A newspaper clipping advertising the first showing of Ningla-A’na in 1972. Image: Supplied.

After 50 years existing only as a one-inch video tape and old A and B rolls, the film was in bad shape. The movie frame had ‘warped into a trapezoid shape, circles had become ovals, and the sound was barely audible,’ said Haydn Keenan of Smart Street Films.

Keenan explained that after being responsible for the distribution of the film for 20 years and literally seeing it fall to bits, he thought it was the obvious choice to restore it. ‘It’s without doubt, it’s the single most effective political action in relation to land rights that’s ever been,’ he said. And so he began the restoration journey.

Restoration and Russell Crowe

Finding the financing was hard – Keenan and co. faced dead end after dead end chasing down grants and potential investors. After a while, the idea of crowdfunding was brought up. Keenan was resistant to it: ‘I thought crowdfunding would be humiliating,’ he said. But in just three days, Smart Street Films had raised all the money needed to restore the documentary. This bounty included a ‘generous swag’ from one Russell Crowe.

‘I thought it’s gotta be another Russell Crowe … or maybe Norman Crowe,’ joked Keenan, who was in disbelief after the money came through. ‘All sorts of people have come out of the woodwork to lend us a hand in saving this film. It’s incredible.’

The film was promptly sent off to India for professional image restoration, and Keenan couldn’t be happier with the results. ‘What we got back was marvellous, it looked fantastic’ he said.

Image: Noel Hazard.

Ningla-A’na then had further touch ups and sound restoration completed by Spectrum Films in Sydney. And in a wonderful twist of fate, it was discovered that managing director of Spectrum films Josh Pomeranz’s father, Hans Pomeranz, had worked on the original Ningla-A’na in the 70s. ‘Talk about serendipity,’ said Keenan.

Now, thanks to the fully crowdfunded restoration, the film is going out nationally through Dendy Cinemas, Wallis Cinemas and Cinema Nova.

It’s set to screen at over 15 cinemas around Australia, with streaming options coming soon. Keenan said they are also looking at film festival circuits and the international market. ‘The question [for distributors] is, which side of history do you want to be on?’ he said.

Artwork by Ron Cobb, Australian-American cartoonist and film designer. Image: supplied.

It’s 50 years since those four young men took a stand on the parliament lawns. Since then, Ningla-A’na has become a legend itself – an iconic record of a revolutionary time, and a contemporary reminder that the struggle goes on. Now a new generation will be able to witness a piece of protest history.

About Smart Street Films

Smart Street Films has been producing and distributing drama and factual films for over 50 years. These include the critically acclaimed feature films 27A, winner of the best film at the Australian Film Institute Awards, and the break out hit Going Down, one of the first Australian selected for the Sundance Festival. Recent factual programmes include the SBS ASIO series Persons of Interest which won the Film Critics Circle Award for best documentary series. The company has a long track record of innovative distribution and exhibition models to TV, streaming platforms and cinema.

Ningla-A’na will be released in Australian cinemas on 30 September. For tickets to Ningla-A’na and more information, head to the Nova website, Dendy website, and Wallis website.