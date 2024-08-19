New shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, AMC+, SBS, Binge and more

Netflix: new shows streaming

CoComelon Lane – Season 3 (19 August)

Series for children. The adventures of JJ and his friends as they experience life as little kids. Starring Diana Tsoy, Cruze McKinnon and Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez.

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (21 August)

Series. Some 20 global contestants compete over the course of a year to become KATSEYE, a girl group formed in the K-Pop mould.

Baby Fever – Season 2 (22 August)

Series. This romantic comedy drama follows the life of a fertility doctor and the clients she attends to. Starring Josephine Park, Simon Sears and Olivia Joof Lewerissa. Watch the trailer.

GG Precinct (22 August)

Series. A spin-off from the popular Taiwanese show Marry My Dead Body in which rookie police captain Lin and detective Wu look into a mysterious spate of murders involving a deadly series of puzzles. Starring Greg Han Hsu, Gingle Wang and Nien-Hsien Ma. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming

Under the Vines Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (19 August)

Under the Vines returns for Season 3. Image: AMC+.

Series. Former Sydney socialite Daisy Monroe and ex-London lawyer Louis Oakley continue to run a small vineyard in New Zealand, while navigating their complicated love lives. Six months on from when we last saw them, Daisy and Louis are trying to oust William, the mysterious stranger who arrived at the end of season two claiming half of Oakley. Starring Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards.

Hell Hole – Shudder & AMC+ (23 August)

Film (2024). The newest feature from the Adams Family, the filmmaking team behind Hellbender, Hell Hole centres on an America-led fracking crew that uncovers a living French soldier frozen in time from a Napoleonic campaign, whose body hosts a parasitic monster. Starring Toby Poser, John Adams, Max Portman and Anders Hove.

Binge: new shows streaming

Chimp Crazy – Season 1 (19 August)

Series. In this four-part series, the unique and often highly controversial relationship between chimpanzees and humans comes under the microscope. Produced and directed by acclaimed conservationist Eric Goode (Tiger King), the docuseries follows an unfolding story in the secretive world of chimpanzee business, from Hollywood chimp stars and chimps in captivity to the chimp

‘mums’ who love them. Starring Tonia Haddix. Watch the trailer.

The Killer (24 August)

Film (2023). Following a near-miss, an assassin takes his employers and himself to task, engaging in an international manhunt he says isn’t for revenge. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

Stan: new shows streaming

The Present (21 August)

Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear in The Present. Image: Gravitas Ventures.

Film (2024). Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear play parents whose kids turn back time to try to save their marriage. When a brilliant boy discovers he can manipulate time by using an enchanted family heirloom, he and his siblings go back to the eve of their parents’ separation to try and change the outcome. As their schemes become more and more elaborate, they soon learn about family bonds and what they can and cannot control. Watch the trailer.

Boarders (23 August)

Series. After a problematic video of a St Gilbert’s student goes viral, the school reacts by giving five underprivileged, inner-city teenagers high-level scholarships in an attempt to refresh their image. As the teenagers navigate the unfamiliar world of one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious boarding schools, Boarders uncovers complexities of race, class, money and power while following the teens on a journey of self discovery and coming of age. Starring Josh Tedeku and Jodie Campbell.

The Body Next Door (24 August)

Series. A three-part docuseries that explores one of the most bizarre true crime stories of recent times, uncovering the discovery of human remains found in small-town Beddau, a Welsh Village with a population of 7,000. What started as a prank involving a medical skeleton uncovers a real human body, wrapped in layers of plastic, presenting the mystery of who committed the crime, and who the victim is.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

The Passenger (21 August)

Film (2023). Randy is perfectly content to fade into the background, but when one of his co-workers goes on a sudden and violent rampage, he must face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive. Starring Merah Benoit, Johnny Berchtold and Betsy Borrego.

Dating Naked UK (24 August)

Dating Naked UK. Image: Paramount+.

Reality series. Ten naked singletons, including event planner Mike Durrant from Newcastle Australia, take their search for love to a whole new level. Fed up of the dating game and ditching the coplications and constraints of the modern world, these singles will be stripping right back to basics and baring all, in the name of finding love. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows streaming

OceanXplorers (19 August)

Series. From James Cameron, the series takes audiences aboard the OceanXplorer, the most advanced research vessel ever built, to investigate the furthest frontiers of the world’s oceans. Armed with advanced technology, handpicked explorers and scientists embark on a global odyssey to solve some of the ocean’s greatest mysteries through the lives of its animals and their ecosystems.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (23 August)

Film (2024). Lifelong best friends Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice, known as The Supremes, share the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood from decades of weathering life’s storms. Through the joys and sorrows of life, marriage and children, happiness and blues, love and loss, new shades of heartbreak and illness threaten to stir up the past when the trio sees their bond put to the test as they face their most challenging times yet. Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Uzo Aduba and Sanaa Lathan. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

Pachinko – Season 2 (23 August)

Series. The return of the sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. Starring Lee Min-ho, Choi Joon-Young and Soji Arai. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Flashpoint: A matter of conscience or an act of betrayal? (19 August)

In this episode of Australian Story, former Labor senator Fatima Payman reveals why she voted against her party and the fallout that followed, both at home and in the capital. Presented by Leigh Sales.

Four Corners: Water Grab (19 August)

The Northern Territory government is rolling out the red carpet for this controversial crop as part of its huge development plans, but growers are already pushing the boundaries. Reporter Angus Grigg exposes a system riven by conflicts of interest that threatens to destroy some of the NT’s most famous tourism destinations.

The Assembly (20 August)

The Assembly. Image: ABC.

Mentored by one of Australia’s most renowned interviewers, Leigh Sales, The Assembly follows autistic journalism students as they interview Australia’s biggest names. Watch the trailer.

Back Roads – Season 10 (20 August)

The return of Back Roads sees popular host Heather Ewart and guest presenters once again travel across regional and remote Australia, uncovering stories of resilience and inspiration.

Mulholland Drive (23 August)

Film (2001). After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. Written and directed by David Lynch and starring Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux, Ann Miller, Mark Pellegrino and Robert Forster.

Good Game Spawn Point (23 August)

Celebrate 15 years of video games and Good Game Spawn Point with 10 Super Silly Super Specials! Join Gem, Harry, and some new friends in the brand-new den of gaming as they imagine what would happen if life was more like their favourite games.

BritBox: new shows streaming

My Generation (20 August)

Documentary (2017). Directed by David Batty, this film takes a look at the cultural revolution in 1960s England. Starring Michael Caine, David Bailey and Twiggy.

Witness Number 3 (22 August)

Witness Number 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. A thrilling crime drama about a single mum whose life goes into a free fall after a single moment. Jodie runs a hairdressing salon and one day at work, she glances out of the window and unknowingly witnesses the lead-up to a murder. Jodie is subjected to a terrifying campaign of intimidation as the killer tries to terrorise her into silence. Starring Nina Toussaint-White, Sion Daniel Young, Sue Johnston and Clare Dunne.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

Devils – Season 2 (22 August)

Series. London, 2016. Massimo Ruggero is now CEO and, with his new Head of Trading Wu Zhi, has earned huge profits for NYL’s Chinese shareholders. But faulty polling data on the Brexit referendum threatens total disaster: taking advantage of the situation, Dominic Morgan returns and asks Massimo to join him in a new global war, between China and the West, for control of global data. Starring Pia Mechler and Alessandro Borghi.

Face to Face – Season 3 (22 August)

Series. Holger Lang, CEO of the successful billion-dollar company Lang Enterprise, receives a call from a trusted employee telling him about a video recording he must see. In horror, Holger then watches as his protégé and successor Christina is brutally murdered by John Ryt. This poses more questions than answers. Who commissioned John to kill Christina – and why? Starring Trine Dyrholm and Alma Ekehed Thomsen. Watch the trailer.

Ammo (22 August)

Ammo. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. After a state corruption scandal, Bjørn Urdal has become damaged goods. Under financial and family pressure, he’s about to give up when AGR (Ammunition Group of Rånåsfoss) approaches him and offers him a job. Bjørn cannot believe his luck. AGR has developed a LAW drone (lethal autonomous weapon) which can make decisions and act without any human impact. If used, no soldiers are needed, and a French colonel is ready to buy it. The only problem is that the weapon is illegal. Starring Nicolai Cleve Broch and Mariann Hole.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

The Beekeeper (23 August)

Film (2024). One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as Beekeepers. Starring Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Josh Hutcherson and Jeremy Irons. Watch the trailer.

Kanopy: new shows streaming

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (23 August)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Film (2008). In this comedy dramawo American female friends in Spain become enamoured with a Spanish painter, unaware that his explosive ex-wife is about to re-enter the picture. Directed by Woody Allen and starring Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson and Javier Bardem. Watch the trailer.

Rounders (23 August)

Film (1998). Crime drama in which a reformed gambler has to return to high stakes poker to help a friend pay off loan sharks, all the while balancing his relationship with his girlfriend and his commitments to law school. Starring Matt Damon, Edward Norton and Gretchen Mol.

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (23 August)

Film (2023). Dark comedy vampire horror in which a young vampire is struggling to meet her need for blood but may have found a solution in a young man with suicidal tendencies. Starring Sara Montpetit, Félix-Antoine Bénard and Steve Laplante.

Absolutely Fabulous – Season 5 (23 August)

Series. Season 5 of the hit UK comedy series charting wild misadventures of Eddy Monsoon and her best friend Patsy Stone, who live in a nearly constant haze of drugged, drunken selfishness. Starring Stars Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley and Julia Sawalha.