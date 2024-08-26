New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Prime and more

New shows streaming this week

Netflix: new shows streaming

Terminator Zero (29 August)

Animated series. A warrior from a post-apocalyptic future travels to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unfeeling and indestructible cyborg. Starring Timothy Olyphant, Sonoya Mizuno and Rosario Dawson.

The Deliverance (30 August)

The Deliverance. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). Fighting personal demons and hoping for a fresh start, single mother Ebony moves her family into a new house, only to discover something evil already lives there. Starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Anthony B Jenkins and Miss Lawrence. Watch the trailer.

Follow the Rain (1 September)

Documentary (2024). Across the rich Australian landscape, two fungi hunters discover unknown species and capture their vibrant finds through time-lapse photography. Starring Stephen Axford.

AMC+ & Shudder: new shows streaming

Horror’s Greatest – Shudder & AMC+ (27 August)

Series. Celebrating the very best the genre has to offer, Horror’s Greatest is a deep dive into everything we love about horror. From fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. Watch the trailer.

Stan: new shows streaming

Paralympics Paris 2024 (28 August–8 September)

Stan Sport only. Every Event ad-free, live & on demand. The Paralympics will feature nearly 4,500 athletes from around the world, competing in 22 sports across various venues in Paris, including at the Eiffel Tower, the Chateau de Versailles and the Grand Palais.

Copa 71 (1 September)

Film (2023). A documentary featuring the pioneering women who participated in the 1971 Women’s Soccer World Cup, a tournament watched by record crowds before being written out of sporting history. Starring Elvira Aracen, Janice Barton and Brandi Chastain.

Stop Making Sense – 4K Remaster (1 September)

Film (2024). Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film of Talking Heads was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics to be the greatest concert film of all time.

BritBox: new shows streaming

Murder in the Village: Who Killed the Doctor’s Wife? (27 August)

Docuseries. The decades-old, unsolved murder of a doctor’s wife in an otherwise idyllic English town is revisited in this docuseries. Starring Alex Lipitch and Katherine Rodden.

Operation Mincemeat

Operation Mincemeat. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Film (2021). During WWII, two intelligence officers used a corpse and false papers to outwit German troops. With a star-studded cast, Operation Mincemeat is set in 1943 as the Allies are determined to launch an all-out assault on Fortress Europe. But they face an impossible challenge: to protect a massive invasion force from entrenched German firepower and avert a potential massacre. Starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald and Jason Isaacs. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Four Corners: The Big War (26 August)

With the Middle East on the brink of war, Four Corners travels to Iran, Lebanon and Israel to investigate why a new regional war is looming. Global Affairs Editor John Lyons and the Four Corners team gain rare access to Iran. There they witness the fault lines of a repressive regime, and how its power extends through proxy groups in the region – Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

Australian Story: Michelle Brasier (26 August)

This new episode of Australian Story on ABC will focus on comedian Michelle Brasier, who you may know from her appearances on Aunty Donna. Having recently toured the world with her acclaimed stage show Average Bear, an intimate and comical insight into her life, Brasier has embraced the uncomfortable idea that she may die young due to her family’s history of cancer deaths. Interviewed by Leigh Sales.

Van der Valk – Season 4 (30 August)

Van der Valk, an unapologetic Dutch detective, takes on criminal cases in Amsterdam, solving mysteries with astute observation and his natural street smarts.

Gardening Australia (30 August)

Gardening Australia. Image: ABC iview.

Back after their winter break, Costa and the Gardening Australia team return with more beautiful gardens, inspiring plant-lovers, and practical information.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

La Vuelta 2024 (17 August–8 September)

Live and on-demand coverage of the major annual cycling event, held mostly in Spain.

Great Coastal Railway Journeys – Season 3 (27 August)

Series. Michael Portillo explores the shores of Britain in a new series of Great Coastal Railway Journeys, with stunning views and charming conversations along the way.

Snowdon & Margaret: A Scandalous Affair (31 August)

Documentary. This insightful documentary examines Princess Margaret’s marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones – the first non-aristocrat to marry into monarchy for 400 years. Discover the tale that caused global scandal, from their first meeting to eventual divorce. Watch the trailer.

Kanopy: new shows streaming

Ferrari (30 August)

Film (2023). Docudrama. It’s 1957, Enzo Ferrari’s auto empire is in big trouble, and the ex-racer turned entrepreneur is pushing himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Starring Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Giuseppe Festinese. Watch the trailer.

Origin (30 August)

Film (2023). Drama based on the life of Isabel Wilkerson, author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents as she travels through the US, Germany, India to examine their various caste systems. Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal and Niecy Nash.

Sorry for Your Loss – Season 1 (30 August)

Series. A woman’s life is disrupted by her husband’s sudden death and the realisation that she knew so little about him. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly marie Tran and Jovan Adepo.

DocPlay: new shows streaming

The Narrow Bridge (29 August)

Film (2022). An eye-opening film about trauma and healing that follows four individuals, Palestinian and Israeli, who have each suffered unimaginable grief – the loss of a loved one to violence – but who manage to use their misfortunes to find a way to healing and reconciliation.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

No Gain No Love (26 August)

Series. When it comes to family, love, or work, Son Hae-yeong has encountered loss after loss. In order to change her luck, she ends up seeking a fake wedding with her neighbourhood convenience store employee, Kim Ji-uk to avoid missing out on a promotion. Starring Shin Min-a, Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang-yi, and Han Ji-Hyun.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2 (29 August)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Starring Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

Mean Girls (28 August)

Film (2024). From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. But when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho. Watch the trailer.

Last King of the Cross – Season 2 (30 August)

Series. We’re back with character of John Ibrahim on his mission to capture Oxford Street’s late-night empire. Having fled to Ibiza to escape his past, he finally returns to Sydney – only to find it’s not quite how he left it. The two younger Ibrahim brothers, Fadi and Michael have grown up, while older brother Sam remains in prison – steadily growing a following as he attempts to establish his own Black Flags chapter. Starring Lincoln Younes, Alex Kaan and Dave Hoey.

Paw Patrol: Rescue Wheels (31 August)

Animated series. Everyone is set for the Monster Truck Championship … but when a pup named Boomer takes his motorised mischief to the streets of Adventure Bay, will the PAW Patrol be able to get the race back on track?

One Life (1 September)

Film (2023). This biopic tells the emotional true story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Lena Olin, Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Flynn. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows streaming

Only Murders in the Building – Season 4 (27 August)

Only Murders in the Building. Image: Hulu/ Disney+.

Series. This season, our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents. Staring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Watch the trailer.

The Incredible Pol Farm (28 August)

Series. This new spin-off show follows three generations of the Pol family as they join forces to confront their biggest challenge yet – constructing a 350-acre farm.