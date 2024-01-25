Netflix: new shows streaming February 2024

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

2 Feb

Orion and the Dark

Film. A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature called Dark. Starring Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett.

8 Feb

One Day

One Day. Image: Netflix.

Series. After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways – but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls’ novel. Starring Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Essie Davis.

9 Feb

Lover, Stalker, Killer

In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

14 Feb

Love is Blind – Season 6

Singles in Charlotte shake up their search for love by entering the pods and embarking on a wild journey of romance and self-discovery over four weeks. Starring Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey.

15 Feb

The Vince Staples Show

Series. Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach. Starring Vince Staples.

16 Feb

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies

> Eddie’s Lil’ Homies. Image: NITV/ Netflix.

Series. Inspired by AFL legend Eddie Betts’ popular book series, Eddie’s Lil’ Homies joins Eddie and his ragtag group of friends on their playground adventures as they navigate the fun and challenges of friendship. Starring Hunter Page-Lochard, Miah Madden, Leela Varghese, Crystal Nguyen, Billy Betts.

Einstein and the Bomb

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

22 Feb

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony – then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series. Starring Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, Ken Leung.

23 Feb

Mea Culpa

Film. A criminal defence attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. Starring Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Kerry O’Malley, Sean Sagar.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 6

Series. Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane – both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

28 Feb

Code 8 Part II

Film. In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. ‘Arrowverse’ alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell team up again for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan. Starring Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Alex Mallari Jr.