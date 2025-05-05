Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Full Speed Season 2 (7 May)

Docuseries. In the race for the 2024 NASCAR championship, this high-octane documentary series gets closer than ever to the drama on and off the track.

Blood of Zeus Season 3 (8 May)

Blood of Zeus Season 3. Image: Netflix . Stream ing May.

Series. In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind’s best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past. Watch the trailer.

Forever (8 May)

Series. In 2018, two black teenagers meet at a New Year’s Eve party and fall hopelessly in love. Keisha and Justin are both star athletes with dreams of becoming professionals in their fields. But when they separate for the summer, their newfound love is tested and both struggle to maintain their burgeoning bond.

Starring Xavier Mills, Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr.

Nonnas (9 May)

Film (2025). After his mother dies, Joe Scaravella is struggling with grief. To honour his mother’s life, he decides to open up an Italian restaurant. However, instead of hiring regular chefs, he employs a group of local grandmothers to cook the food.

Starring Theodore Helm, Vince Vaughn and Jimmy Smagula. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

Turning Point: The Vietnam War (30 April)

Miniseries. From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.

The Four Seasons (1 May)

Four Seasons. Image: Netflix

When three holidaying couples come together for their seasonal weekend away, something is different. The cracks are beginning to appear in one relationship, leading the others couples to try and help. But when it seems that the problems are too far gone, these six friends must navigate this holiday ritual amid tumultuous changes.

Unseen – Season 2 (2 May)

In this crime thriller, a house cleaner commits a string of murders while searching for her missing husband. In season 2: Zenzi, after being apprehended by the police for her justified killings, attempts to escape a corrupt police plot to kill her.

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (4 May)

Comedy’s biggest stars gather to toast and celebrate late-night legend Conan O’Brien as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

North of North (10 April)

North of North. Image: Netflix.

Series. Determined to forge her own path in her small Arctic town, Siaja, a newly single young mom, takes bold risks in her career and love life.

Starring Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

WWE Wrestlemania 2025 (20 & 21 April: Live 9am AEST)

Live special. The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

You Season 5 (24 April)

You Season 5. Image: Netflix.

Series. In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Starring Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer and Anna Camp.

Havoc (25 April)

Havoc. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). When a drug heist swerves lethally out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city’s criminal underworld to save a politician’s son.

Starring Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant and Jessie Mei Li.