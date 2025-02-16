Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Zero Day (20 Feb)

Zero Day. Image: Netflix.

Series. After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the US, former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

Starring Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett and Lizzy Caplan. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

Kinda Pregnant (5 Feb)

Kinda Pregnant. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). When Lainy’s plans to settle down and start a family fizzle, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a huge lie – and unexpectedly falls for her dream guy. Starring Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell and Will Forte. Watch the Netflix trailer.

Apple Cider Vinegar (6 Feb)

Apple Cider Vinegar. Image: Netflix.

Series. Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee. Watch the Netflix trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Apple Cider Vinegar:

‘Enter Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), a twenty-something Aussie who built up an online wellness empire based on her miraculous survival after a brain cancer diagnosis, only to have it all fall apart due to the minor problem that she never actually had cancer.

‘Belle’s rise and fall took place a decade ago; there’s been a wealth of newspaper features, a series of 60 Minutes specials, even a book lifting the lid. That depth of coverage is replicated in Apple Cider Vinegar, a series that rapidly sketches the outlines of her scam and does a good job of showing the consequences of her lies, but occasionally loses the dramatic thread with a lot of timeline-jumping and repeated themes.

‘There’s never any doubt that Belle is a fraud. An opening scene where she pitches a career revival to a crisis management PR expert (Phoenix Raei) does an excellent job of presenting her as a self-obsessed and fiercely determined/ outright delusional (take your pick) young woman who’s about as likeable in person as a bucket of snakes.’ Read more …

Surviving Black Hawk Down (10 Feb)

Documentary. In shocking detail, US soldiers and Somali fighters recall the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu and the now-famous downing of three Black Hawk helicopters.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (11 Feb)

Film (2025). Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea in this animated film from The Witcher universe.

Starring Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren and Joey Batey.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 – Part 3 (13 Feb)

Cobra Kai: Season 6 – Part 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.

Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove.

Love is Blind – Season 8 (14 Feb)

Love is Blind – Season 8. Image: Netflix.

Series. A new group of singles face the ultimate dating experiment. Will they find their soulmates and get married, or will looks get in the way of love?

Starring Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.