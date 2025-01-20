Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

The Night Agent – Season 2 (23 Jan)

Series. The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal. Starring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Fola Evans-Akingbola. Watch the trailer.

The Sand Castle (24 Jan)

The Sand Castle. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events. Starring Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri and Riman Al Rafeea.

Shafted (24 Jan)

Series. Four middle-aged male friends fumble their way through love, life, and career crises in modern-day Paris – when did being a man become so hard? Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

Single’s Inferno – Season 4 (14 Jan)

Series. A new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one? Starring Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae and Kim Jin-young.

XO, Kitty – Season 2 (16 Jan)

Series. Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets. Starring Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah. Watch the trailer.

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy (7 Jan)

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy. Image: Netflix.

Special. In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness. Watch the trailer.

Missing You (1 Jan)

Missing You. Image: Netflix.

Series. When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past. Starring Rosalind Eleazar, Ashley Walters, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage and Sir Lenny Henry. Watch the trailer.

Cunk On Life (2 Jan)

Deadpan documentarian Philomena Cunk confounds philosophers and academics in her quest to understand the meaning of life in this feature-length special. Starring Diane Morgan.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance is Most Fowl (3 Jan)

Film (2024). Top dog Gromit springs into action to save his master when Wallace’s high-tech invention goes rogue and he’s framed for a series of suspicious crimes. Starring Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan and Adjoa Andoh.

WWE’s top Superstars settle scores and spark rivalries in weekly in-ring competition featuring action-packed matches from the blue brand.

Squid Game – Season 2 (26 Dec)

Squid Game – Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Season. Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo and Yim Si-wan.

Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub:

‘Squid Game doesn’t shy away from the motive of greed, a sentiment famously encapsulated in the 1987 film Wall Street. However, the show frames this greed against a broader canvas of personal bankruptcy, unpaid health-care bills and gambling losses in the form of failed crypto investments.

‘Squid Game’s perspective on contemporary capitalism, and why it’s supported by billions of people around the world, is striking. Crumbling public services, privatised insecurity and unattended health issues are not mere side-effects of neo-liberal economic policies — they are designed to push people into the system.’ Read more …